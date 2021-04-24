UFC 261 is inching closer to kick off. Nearly a year after the global shutdown because of the global pandemic and forced isolation of the public, fans return to the arena on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida with a trio of title fights to welcome them back UFC president Dana White has nothing but big plans for the rest of 2021 and it all starts at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Kamaru Usman is on one of the most dominant runs in recent memory for the welterweight division. He's beaten everyone put in front of him by UFC brass, and his current run of wins over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns stands out as especially impressive. A second win over "Gamebred" on Saturday could be the icing on the cake for a fighter who seems destined to go down as one of the pound-for-pound best the sport has seen.

Masvidal, meanwhile, is trying to rebound after seeing his star skyrocket to new heights in 2019. He earned Fighter of the Year honors after a trio of destructions that included knockouts of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He stepped up on short notice to face Usman last year and hopes his second chance won't be for naught at 36 years old.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 261 below.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -450 vs. Jorge Masvidal +350, welterweight title

Weili Zhang (c) -200 vs. Rose Namajunas +170, women's strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470 vs. Jessica Andrade +360, women's flyweight title



Chris Weidman -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -200 vs. Anthony Smith +170, light heavyweight



Randy Brown -150 vs. Alex Oliveira +125, welterweight



Dwight Grant -220 vs. Stefan Sekulic +180, welterweight



Brendan Allen -160 vs. Karl Roberson +135, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini -240 vs. Tristan Connelly +200, featherweights

Danaa Batgerel -190 vs. Kevin Natividad +160, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight

Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweights



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -210 vs. Na Liang +175, women's strawweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 261 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Usman (c) vs. Masvidal Usman Usman Usman Usman Usman Zhang (c) vs. Namajunas Namajunas Zhang Namajunas Namajunas Zhang Shevchenko (c) vs. Andrade Shevchenko Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Hall vs. Weidman Hall Hall Hall Hall Weidman Crute vs. Smith Crute Crute Crute Smith Crute Records to date (2021) 12-7 13-6 12-7 12-7 11-8

Campbell on why Usman will win: The bad news for Masvidal is that Usman has only gotten better since their largely one-sided bout in 2020. A more confident and evolved striker fresh off a finish of Gilbert Burns, Usman has the motor and wrestling dominance to control the fight in a number of ways. The question for Masvidal, who took the first fight on short notice, is whether his meteoric rise to stardom and elite status in 2019 was a brief representation of the very best he could be when all cylinders were firing and something that, at 36, he'll be able to still reactivate 18 months later. It's difficult to imagine he will, particularly against a fighter in Usman who remains is a terrible style matchup for him regardless of the timing.

Brookhouse on why Zhang will win: This is, of course, a very good fight and clearly the hardest of all three title fights to call. At her best, Namajunas is an extremely good fighter. The problem is, she's rarely at her best and is one of the most unreliable fighters in the game when it comes to entering the fight from a good place mentally. Both women are good on the feet, with Zhang bringing tremendous pressure and Namajunas having very solid technique. Zhang's ability to stuff takedowns and potentially execute takedowns of her own could be the determining factor in what could turn out to be an absolute war.

Campbell on why Namajunas will win: If there's a single strawweight who has the physical tools to slow down the aggressive pressure of Zhang, it might be the former champion Namajunas. Thanks to her long frame, quick feet and technical brilliance with her hands, Namajunas presents a difficult contrast of styles for Zhang while also holding an advantage on the ground as a submission specialist. The real question for this fight surrounds which version of Namajunas will show up. When she's on, her peaks have arguably been the highest this division has ever seen. But her valleys have been disastrous. Surviving a hellacious third round in her rematch with Jessica Andrade last year should help Namajunas to be ready for anything as a very live underdog capable preventing Zhang from having her way.

Brookhouse on why Shevchenko will win: Andrade is a good fighter, even very good at her absolute best. Shevchenko is an elite fighter, however, and it's hard to imagine a way that this fight plays out where Shevchenko loses on anything other than getting caught with a perfect knockout shot. Andrade does have power, so that isn't off the table, but landing that shot while avoiding Shevchenko's return fire is an awful big ask. Sometimes picking a fight comes down to simply acknowledging that one fighter is clearly superior and not much more thought is needed. Shevchenko has the length, technique and mentality to keep Andrade from getting inside and putting her power to work.

