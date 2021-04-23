The welterweight title is up for grabs once again this weekend. But the UFC's latest PPV offering will come with a bit of a wrinkle: fans are back. That's right, UFC 261 is set to commence on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida in front of 15,000 fans from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Kamaru Usman will look to extend his streak of dominance over the 170-pound division in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Usman is riding a 17-fight win streak into his rematch with Masvidal with wins over a who's who in the 170-pound division. The champ has beaten every significant name put in front of him, including Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley and more. Masvidal, however, is no slouch himself as the Miami native has spent the last eight years battling the UFC's best. This will be his 20th bout inside the Octagon as he looks to finally reach the mountain top and win the gold.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow at UFC 261 this weekend below.

It's shaping up to be a busy week. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the duration to give you the latest insights, news and analysis along with picks and predictions. Stay tuned to this page for the latest coverage from Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -450 vs. Jorge Masvidal +350, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang (c) -200 vs. Rose Namajunas +170, women's strawweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470 vs. Jessica Andrade +360, women's flyweight championship



Chris Weidman -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -195 vs. Anthony Smith +165, light heavyweight



Randy Brown -150 vs. Alex Oliveira +125, welterweight



Dwight Grant -220 vs. Stefan Sekulic +180, welterweight



Brendan Allen -150 vs. Karl Roberson +125, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini -220 vs. Tristan Connelly +180, featherweights

Danaa Batgerel -180 vs. Kevin Natividad +155, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight

Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweights



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -210 vs. Na Liang +175, women's strawweight



UFC 261 info

Date: April 24

April 24 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99

UFC 261 countdown

