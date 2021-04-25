Only two men in UFC history could relate to the freak injury suffered by Chris Weidman when he snapped his leg in half throwing a kick in his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall. One of those men is Anderson Silva, who suffered his own gruesome leg break in 2013, ironically coming when he was in the Octagon with Weidman.

Following the fight, Silva posted a message on Instagram showing his support to Weidman, the man who ended his lengthy reign as UFC middleweight champion.

"My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ," Silva wrote. "Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman"

At the conclusion of the event, the UFC confirmed that Weidman had been admitted to the hospital, was in stable condition and would undergo surgery on Sunday.

Silva came back from his broken leg to fight seven more times in the Octagon, though he only won one of those bouts -- two if considering his win over Nick Diaz which was overturned to a no contest after a failed drug test.

The other man to have suffered such a break in the UFC was Corey Hill, who broke his leg throwing a kick in 2008 and never had another UFC fight, ending his career with a 4-7 run on the regional MMA scene.