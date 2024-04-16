UFC 300 lived up to its potential as an all-time great mixed martial arts card. Max Holloway's buzzer-beater knockout of Justin Gaethje will live forever and Alex Pereira is dominating light heavyweight in a manner not seen in years.

No one expects the UFC to match the success of UFC 300 anytime soon. That said, it's hard to get excited for the next month of fights even with tempered expectations. The four events between UFC 300 and UFC 302 are lukewarm at best. The promotion returns with UFC Fight Night: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez on April 27. Nicolau is coming off a loss and Perez has lost his last three fights. The promotion returns to pay-per-view on May 4 for UFC 301. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg isn't a thrilling headliner, but fans rejoice as Hall of Famer Jose Aldo returns to the Octagon. Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento and Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy round out the Fight Night headliners for the month.

A tepid May fortunately gives way to a blockbuster June. The three cards announced for June are tremendous at a glance. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 302 with Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa in a five-round co-main event. A middleweight title eliminator pits Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Night on June 22 in Saudi Arabia. All roads lead to UFC International Fight Week on June 29, anchored by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in the marquee of UFC 303.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule