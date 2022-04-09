UFC 273 is finally here. The promotion is set to return to Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, with a jam-packed fight card that features a pair of title fights and a rising star. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Chan Sung Jung in the main event while bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling looks for a more satisfying ending against interim titleholder Petr Yan in their rematch.

The featherweight champion enters on one of the longest winning streaks in the promotion at 10 and has won 20 in a row overall. The former rugby star has made two defenses of the 145-pound crown already as he looks to add a third on Saturday night. Jung, meanwhile, bounced back from a tough loss to Brian Ortega with a solid win over Dan Ige last June.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 273 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 273 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -700 vs. Chan Sung Jung +500, featherweight title

Petr Yan -490 vs. Aljamain Sterling (c) +370, bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev -490 vs. Gilbert Burns +370, middleweights

Mackenzie Dern -115 vs. Tecia Torres -105, women's strawweights

Vinc Pichel -125 vs. Mark Madsen +105, lightweights

Ian Garry -360 vs. Darian Weeks +280, welterweights

Raquel Pennington -190 vs. Aspen Ladd +160, women's bantamweights

Mike Malott -190 vs. Mickey Gall +160, welterweights

Aleksei Oleinik -110 vs. Jared Vanderaa -110, heavyweights

Anthony Hernandez -200 vs. Josh Fremd +170, welterweights



Piera Rodriguez -120 vs. Kay Hansen +100, women's strawweights

Julio Arce -195 vs. Daniel Santos +165, bantamweights

UFC 273 info

Date: April 9

April 9 Location: VyStar Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 273 countdown

