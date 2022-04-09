Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung remained respectful of each other in the final news conference ahead of their matchup in the main event of UFC 273 on Saturday, but neither fighter lacked confidence in the outcome. Their featherweight title fight anchors the main UFC 273 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. While other fighters relentlessly hurled insults during Thursday's news conference, the main event combatants kept their dialogue civil. Even so, Volkanovski, the reigning champion, and the fourth-ranked Jung, better known by his nickname The Korean Zombie, both predicted dominant victories for themselves.

Volkanovski is a -750 betting favorite (risk $750 to win $100), while Jung is priced at +525 in the latest UFC 273 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, the bantamweight title is on the line when Petr Yan (-450) faces Aljamain Sterling (+370) in a much-anticipated rematch.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie preview

Volkanovski (23-1) has quickly emerged from a promising contender to one of the most skilled fighters and dominant champions in the UFC. He currently sits No. 3 in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings behind middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

The former professional rugby player has shown a fearsome striking game to go along with great endurance and resilience. He gained control of the division with two decision victories over popular former champion Max Holloway, who is now the top-ranked contender at featherweight.

Despite already holding two wins over Holloway, a trilogy match was originally scheduled to be the main event on Saturday, in large part because their rematch at UFC 251 resulted in a split decision that many observers believed should have gone to Holloway. But Holloway withdrew because of lingering injuries to pave the way for the fan-favorite Jung to get a title shot.

Following his title-shot loss to Aldo, Jung (17-6) saw his MMA career derailed by mandatory military service in his native South Korea. The 35-year-old has won four of six since returning to the UFC, with one of the losses coming by knockout with one second left against No. 3-ranked Yair Rodriguez. The other defeat was a lopsided decision against the No. 2-ranked Ortega.

UFC 273 expert predictions

We'll reveal one of Gombas' UFC 273 selections here: He is picking Khamzat Chimaev (-550) to defeat Gilbert Burns (+425) in a matchup of welterweight contenders.

The No. 11-ranked Chimaev (10-0) is perhaps the most hyped UFC prospect the promotion has seen since Conor McGregor, who went on to become a two-division champion. The-27-year-old Russian fighter burst on the scene in the summer of 2020 and immediately won two fights in a 10-day span, setting a record for the fastest fight turnaround in UFC history. A rough bout with COVID-19 sidelined him for more than a year, but he returned last October to defeat fellow prospect Li Jingliang.

He's taking a major step forward in competition against the No. 2-ranked Burns (20-4), who has won seven of his last eight fights. The lone defeat in that span came in a title fight against Kamaru Usman in which he had the champion in trouble early, but eventually was stopped in the third round.

"Chimaev is getting a ton of love at the betting window and I'm buying into the hype too. His wrestling is outstanding and he is extremely powerful. I think he will make a statement on Saturday night," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC 273 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-750) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+525)

Petr Yan (-450) vs. Aljamain Sterling (+370)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Gilbert Burns (+425)

Tecia Torres (-110) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-110)

Vinc Pichel (-135) vs. Mark Madsen (+115)

Anthony Hernandez (-200) vs. Josh Fremd (+175)

Raquel Pennington (-185) vs. Aspen Ladd (+165)

Piera Rodriguez (-130) vs. Kay Hansen (+110)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-150) vs. Marcin Tybura (+130)

Jared Vanderaa (-110) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (-110)

Julio Arce (-190) vs. Daniel Santos (+170)

Ian Garry (-380) vs. Darian Weeks (+310)

Mike Malott (-200) vs. Mickey Gall (+170)