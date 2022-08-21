UFC is set for its PPV debut in Utah. The Beehive State plays host to UFC 278 on Saturday with a championship main event in tow. Welterweight champ and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looks to extend his astounding winning streak when he takes on top contender Leon Edwards from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy winning streaks to their clash. Usman has won 19 straight bouts, including five successful title defenses since capturing the belt in March 2019. Edwards is on a nine-fight winning streak. His most recent loss came against Usman when the two fought in December 2015.

Usman is considered among the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, and closing in on an argument to be included in the best of all time. He has designs on putting that to the test and adding to his legacy by eventually moving all the way up to 205 pounds.

"I don't need to put on the weight," Usman said at media day this week. "People don't understand what my death grip is like. If I get around you, I don't care if whether you're a heavyweight or 205 -- these guys understand where my strength is. But I'll leave that up to my coaches. I have an idea what I want to do in a fight, but I'll leave that up to my coaches."

Plus, a highly anticipated bout at middleweight is set for the PPV card when former champion Luke Rockhold makes his return to 185 pounds to take on former title challenger Paulo Costa. Rockhold has not returned to the Octagon since a one-fight sojourn to light heavyweight in 2019 where he was thunderously knocked out by Jan Blachowicz. Rockhold has only fought four times since 2016, including the stunning TKO loss to Michael Bisping to drop the 185-pound title. Costa, meanwhile, started his career a perfect 13-0 but has lost two in a row since 2020, including a TKO loss to Israel Adesanya for the title.

That and much more are on deck for Aug. 20 in Salt Lake City. Be sure to stay locked to this page for the latest news and updates to the fight card.

UFC 278 fight card, odds, results

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -380 vs. Leon Edwards +300, welterweight championship

Paulo Costa -330 vs. Luke Rockhold +260, middleweights

Merab Dvalishvili -125 vs. Jose Aldo +105, bantamweights

Lucie Pudilova -150 vs. Wu Yanan +125, women's bantamweights

Tyson Pedro -800 vs. Harry Hunsucker +550, light heavyweights



Alexander Romanov -450 vs. Marcin Tybura +350, heavyweights

Jared Gordon -300 vs. Leonardo Santos +240, lightweights

Sean Woodson -340 vs. Luis Saldana +270, featherweights

Ange Loosa def. A.J. Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Aori Qileng def. Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Da Silva via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC 278 info

Date: Aug. 20

Aug. 20 Location: Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City

Vivant Arena -- Salt Lake City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 278 countdown

