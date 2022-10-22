A UFC lightweight champion will be crowned at UFC 280. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev headlines a stacked pay-per-view on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The card also features UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. former titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

Oliveira was forced to vacate the UFC lightweight title in May over a controversial and confusing weight miss, yet punched a ticket back to his unclaimed crown with a first-round finish of Justin Gaethje. Makhachev -- the pupil and spiritual successor of undefeated former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov -- has mauled his way to a world title shot after a nearly spotless 12-year run in MMA.

UFC bantamweight champion Sterling puts Petr Yan in the review mirror as he builds his legacy against new opposition. Dillashaw seeks to re-establish himself as the top dog after relinquishing the bantamweight title in 2019 in conjunction with a drug suspension. Other must-see fights on Saturday night include Yan vs. Sean O'Malley and Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 280 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 280 prelims

Date: Oct. 22 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ESPNNews | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 280 main card

Date: Oct. 22 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 280 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 280 main card, odds