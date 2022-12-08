Things change quickly in the sport of mixed martial arts. That remains true as UFC closes out 2022 with what was planned to be an epic rematch for the light heavyweight title. Instead, that title is now vacant and looking to crown a new champion at UFC 282 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Former champion Jan Blachowicz will battle Magomed Ankalaev for the title now after Jiri Prochazka chose to vacate it following a devastating injury in training camp. Prochazka suffered a brutal shoulder injury that UFC president Dana White said was one of the worst his doctors had ever seen. As a result of how long the recovery time would be, Prochazka chose to free the title up for the rest of the division. His original challenger, Glover Teixeira, was reportedly offered a chance to face Ankalaev, but turned down the opportunity while asking for more time to prepare.

Ankalaev will enter his first title opportunity on a nine-fight win streak while Blachowicz earned a win over Aleksandr Rakic in his last outing -- his first since ceding the belt to Teixeira in October 2021.

The co-main event brings some star power, however, as Paddy Pimblett makes his return to the Octagon. The native of Liverpool, England, is set for his debut on a UFC PPV when he takes on Jared Gordon in a lightweight contest. Pimblett has won all three of his appearances thus far with the promotion and each win has come by stoppage. Gordon enters the bout having won four of his last five since 2020.

The undercard also features some prominent names making their returns to the Octagon. Veteran welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio is back to take on Alex Morono after former champion Robbie Lawler was forced to withdraw with an injury. Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is also making his return when he takes on rising contender Dricus du Plessis at middleweight. And a featherweight contest opens the festivities on PPV when Ilia Topuria takes on submission ace Bryce Mitchell.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 282 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev -300 vs. Jan Blachowicz +240, light heavyweights



Paddy Pimblett -260 vs. Jared Gordon +210, lightweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio -180 vs. Alex Morono +155, 180-pound catchweight

Dricus Du Plessis -190 vs. Darren Till +160, middleweights

Ilia Topuria -140 vs. Bryce Mitchell +120, featherweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -170 vs. Chris Daukaus +145, heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -230 vs. Jay Perrin +190, bantamweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -300 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +240, middleweights

Joaquin Buckley -165 vs. Chris Curtis +140, middleweights

Billy Quarantillo -165 vs. Alexander Hernandez +140, featherweights

Erik Silva -115 vs. TJ Brown -105, featherweights



Vinicus Salvador -240 vs. Daniel Da Silva +200, flyweights

Cameron Saaiman -360 vs. Steven Koslow +280, bantamweights

UFC 282 info

Date: Dec. 10



Dec. 10 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

