A new light heavyweight champion will be crowned and a superstar could emerge in the UFC's final pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 282 lands inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night with a card that has plenty of opportunity for thrills despite its shortage of star power.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and threatening contender Magomed Ankalev were elevated to the main event after Jiri Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and vacated the light heavyweight title. Prochazka was scheduled to rematch Glover Teixeira in an anticipated followup to their Fight of the Year contender at UFC 275 in June. Prochazka and Teixeira will certainly keep a close eye on the outcome of Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev as they angle to fight whoever emerges as champion.

"He's good; very good," Blachowicz said in an interview with Yahoo Sports this week. "At this level, though, that's no surprise. When you are fighting for the title or close to title contention, you know the kinds of fights you're going to get."

Paddy Pimblett has quickly emerged as a fan favorite on the strength of his wacky, brash persona and ability to deliver finishes in fun fights. The dissolution of Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 has redirected even more focus toward Pimblett. An impressive showing against the experienced Jared Gordon in the co-main event will fuel the rocket strapped to his back.

This is just normal to me," Pimblett told CBS Sports this week. "Another step forward in my career and legacy. It's nothing new. I knew all of the attention was going to be on me anyways, even when Glover was facing Jiri on the card.

"I was born to do this, lad. This is what I was meant to do... I've always envisioned this and saw this in my future."

The undercard also features some prominent names making their returns to the Octagon. Veteran welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio is back to take on Alex Morono after former champion Robbie Lawler was forced to withdraw with an injury. Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till is also making his return when he takes on rising contender Dricus du Plessis at middleweight. And a featherweight contest opens the festivities on PPV when Ilia Topuria takes on submission ace Bryce Mitchell.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 282 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Magomed Ankalaev -300 vs. Jan Blachowicz +240, light heavyweights



Paddy Pimblett -260 vs. Jared Gordon +210, lightweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio -180 vs. Alex Morono +155, 180-pound catchweight

Dricus Du Plessis -190 vs. Darren Till +160, middleweights

Ilia Topuria -140 vs. Bryce Mitchell +120, featherweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -170 vs. Chris Daukaus +145, heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -230 vs. Jay Perrin +190, bantamweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -300 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +240, middleweights

Joaquin Buckley -165 vs. Chris Curtis +140, middleweights

Billy Quarantillo -165 vs. Alexander Hernandez +140, featherweights

Erik Silva -115 vs. TJ Brown -105, featherweights



Vinicus Salvador -240 vs. Daniel Da Silva +200, flyweights

Cameron Saaiman -360 vs. Steven Koslow +280, bantamweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 282 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Ankalaev Anakalev Ankalaev Ankalaev Ankalaev Pimblett vs. Gordon Pimblett Gordon Pimblett Pimblett Pimblett Ponzinibbio vs. Morono Ponzinibbio

Ponzinibbio Ponzinibbio

Ponzinibbio

Ponzinibbio

du Plessis vs. Till Till du Plessis du Plessis du Plessis du Plessis Topuria vs. Mitchell Topuria Topuria Topuria Topuria Topuria Records to date (2022) 29-24 29-24 27-26 26-27 32-21

Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

Campbell: A nine-fight win streak only begins to describe the level of threat Ankalaev has been putting on the 205-pound title picture. The native of Dagestan, Russia, appears as if he belongs among the recent influx of dominant fighters from that region as a true dual threat. Ankalaev is a bit more patient than some of his countryman but just as technically skilled as he is powerful. As a former champion, Blachowicz is no slouch and should provide some resistance. But Ankalaev's light heavyweight takeover has felt inevitable.

Brookhouse: Ankalaev is a scary man. He has a serious blend of technique and power. But it's how he waits for the right moment to explode that makes him so dangerous. Ankalaev does not go all-out from the jump. Instead, he finds the appropriate moment to let go when his attacks will be most effective. Blachowicz has always been something of a hit or miss fighter. At times, he looks like the best fighter in the world, in others he looks overwhelmed. It's usually against technically sound fighters where Blachowicz struggles. This is a recipe for a very bad night for the former champion.

Pimblett vs. Gordon

Campbell: The brash product of Liverpool, England, might not be fighting someone on his level from the standpoint of star power entering Pimblett's pay-per-view debut -- in a co-main event, no less. But the real question is whether Gordon is talented enough to outwork and outsmart "The Baddy" over the long haul. Pimblett, despite his often daring style, has consistently been able to raise his game to another level when the moment demands it. That level of poise and belief can rarely be weaponized, but Pimblett seems to do just that, which makes the idea of him imploding in any disastrous form unlikely. Eventually, Pimblett will be due to have his day, when his momentum runs out and he finds out the ceiling of his capabilities. It just doesn't feel as if this is that fight.

Mahjouri: Gordon will present a disciplined approach that Pimblett's first two UFC opponents lacked. Jordan Leavitt stuck to the game plan but was overwhelmed by Pimblett's creative attacks and commitment to offense. Gordon is an appropriate step up in competition but has thus far lacked the finishing ability to capitalize on Pimblett's defense gaps. UFC sees big money in Pimblett and they're going to match him with increasingly difficult but manageable challenges until he tops out. Pimblett via stoppage.

Topuria vs. Mitchell

Brookhouse: Topuria is too good of a wrestler and hits too hard for Mitchell to handle. Mitchell's grappling is top-notch but it's unlikely to work well against someone with Topuria's top game. And, while Mitchell is scrappy on the feet, there's just no way he wants the fight to hang out there, with Topuria able to turn out his lights at any moment. There's just no clear path to victory for Mitchell while it's very easy to see Topuria winning this fight in any number of ways.

Mahjouri: Topuria has future world title challenger written all over him. Many view this fight as undefeated striker vs. undefeated grappler with Topuria labeled as the former. Three consecutive knockouts in the UFC bury Topuria's early success. The Georgian-Spanish fighter started his career with seven straight submission wins. Make no mistake he is the total package. Topuria packs dynamite in his fists, suffocates on the ground, oozes confidence and possesses a mean streak. He showed durability and toughness in his last fight against Jai Herbert. Mitchell is a wizard on the ground, fights calmly under pressure and can mix it up on the feet. This won't be easy for Topuria but I'm confident he has everything it takes to overcome Mitchell and make a run at the division's elite.

