Aljamain Sterling looks to further build his legacy as UFC bantamweight champion against one of combat sports' most decorated athletes at UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6. Olympic gold medalist and former simultaneous two-division champion Henry Cejudo returns from retirement in pursuit of more gold as the two clash in the main event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sterling has carried the UFC bantamweight championship out of his last three fights, but a championship-defining win still eludes him. Sterling is certainly the best fighter in the division, but his performances are often overshadowed by circumstance. He took the title off Yan via disqualification in a fight he was losing, his split decision win in the rematch lacked oomph and his title defense against TJ Dillashaw was marred by Dillashaw's pre-existing shoulder injury.

Cejudo retired as UFC bantamweight champion and returns three days short of the three-year anniversary of his last fight, a win over Dominick Cruz. Cejudo is the most accomplished wrestler in UFC history and developed sharp boxing in the late stages of his UFC run. The benefactor of an immediate title shot over a queue of deserving contenders, Cejudo is talented enough to give Sterling a run for his money.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

UFC 288 found itself an interesting co-main event in the aftermath of a terrible blow. What appeared to be a lightweight title eliminator between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush was scrapped from the May 6 card, eventually being rebooked for UFC 289 one month later. In its absence, Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns agreed to step up on 16 days' notice. The highly-touted welterweight contenders will meet in a five-round fight that should position the winner for an eventual title shot.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 288 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 288 fight card, odds

Aljamain Sterling (c) -115 vs. Henry Cejudo -105, bantamweight world championship

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns, welterweights



Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan, women's strawweights

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce, featherweights

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweights

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark, light heavyweights

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya, welterweights

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba, women's strawweights

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweights

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, flyweights

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweights

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz, bantamweights

UFC 288 info