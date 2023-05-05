Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make the third defense of his title Saturday against former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo. Their five-round battle tops the pay-per-view main UFC 288 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Sterling is widely considered one of the sport's top grapplers and he is on an eight-fight winning streak heading into Saturday. But he used his stand-up game to knock out former champion T.J Dillashaw in his last outing. Cejudo will return from a three-year absence and step directly into a title shot. He is one of just four two-division champions in UFC history. The others are Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo preview

Sterling (22-3) is one of the least popular UFC champions in recent memory. Whether he deserves this distinction is up for debate, though another dominant win Saturday is bound to win over more of his doubters.

The nine-year UFC veteran saw his reputation take a turn for the worse in March 2021 when he challenged former champion Petr Yan for the belt at UFC 259. The fight was close early, but Yan pulled away and appeared to be headed toward a stoppage victory in the fourth round when he caught Sterling with an illegal knee to the head.

Sterling couldn't continue and was awarded the victory, the first time a UFC belt has ever changed hands by means of disqualification. The new champ placed the belt on the canvas and said he refused to accept winning in such a manner, but later was seen in a series of photographs and celebrations proudly displaying the belt.

A year later, he won the rematch over Yan by decision in a fight he dominated much of the way and nearly submitted his rival on several occasions. He won over many MMA observers with that performance, but some remain unimpressed. His win against Dillashaw didn't help his cause much when it was later revealed Dillashaw entered the cage with an injured shoulder.

Coincidentally, Cejudo (16-2) was far from a fan favorite for most of his first stint in the UFC, owing largely to a cartoonish demeanor away from the cage that he embraced in a quest to become a jovial villain of sorts.

However, the 2008 Olympic wrestling gold medalist earned respect with four consecutive victories, including three finishes, in his reign as a two-division champion. His last appearance resulted in a second-round stoppage of former champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 288 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 288 selections here: He is siding with Drew Dober (-210) to get his hand raised against Matt Frevola (+175) in a clash of lightweight brawlers that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Dober (26-11-1) is a nine-year UFC veteran and fan favorite known for his sinister style of straight-ahead brawling, non-stop pressure and willingness to take on any opponent. The 34-year-old Nebraska native has three consecutive stoppages and knocked out veteran Bobby Green in December.

Frevola (10-3-1) is similarly noted for action-packed fights and responded to a two-fight skid with consecutive first-round finishes. The 32-year-old New Yorker stopped Ottman Azaitar in November.

"Dober exclusively competes in all-action firefights, and brawls with a kill-or-be-killed mentality. In this stylistic matchup, Dober has the edge," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 288 picks and bets

UFC 288 odds, fight card

Aljamain Sterling (-105) vs. Henry Cejudo (-115)

Belal Muhammad (+110) vs. Gilbert Burns (-130)

Jessica Andrade (-190) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+165)

Kron Gracie (+160) vs. Charles Jourdain (-190)

Drew Dober (-210) vs. Matt Frevola (+175)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-190) vs. Devin Clark (+160)

Khaos Williams (-305) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+250)

Marina Rodriguez (-140) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+120)

Phil Hawes (+175) Vvs. Ikram Aliskerov (-210)