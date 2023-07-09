Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner had Fight of the Night written all over it upon its announcement. It certainly lived up to expectations. Hooker and Turner exchanged big blows across all three rounds of their main card scrap at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Hooker's upside was in question after a string of losses to some of the best fighters at lightweight and featherweight. One thing never in doubt was Hooker's heart. The New Zealand fighter bit down on his mouthguard, weathered a violent storm and emerged the victor via split decision.

"I wanted it dyed pink," Hooker said, pointing to his platinum blond hair dripping with blood. "Tough times don't last, but Dan Hooker does."

A very solid first round, one that Turner likely won, gave way to fireworks in Round 2. Turner landed a nasty head kick that had Hooker in serious trouble, but the veteran fighter endured and turned the tide. Hooker returned fire and forced Turner to retreat. It was hard to tell who won the round -- considering each man hurt the other -- but Hooker had Turner dead to rights with a rear-naked choke in the round's final seconds. The timer was likely the only thing that rescued Turner.

Hooker improved his mixed martial arts record to 23-12 and has consecutive wins for the first time since February 2020. Turner dropped to 13-7 and now has back-to-back MMA losses for the first time since 2016.