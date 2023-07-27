UFC is back on PPV this weekend with its second helping in the month of July. The promotion heads back to Salt Lake City, Utah for an epic clash between lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in the main event. While no official title will be at stake, UFC is resurrecting the ceremonial "BMF" title for the rematch between the two all-action fighters.

The pair engaged in a grueling four-round battle in April 2018 with Gaethje ultimately succumbing to strikes. The BMF belt is at stake with retired titleholder Jorge Masvidal pegged to wrap the championship around the winner's waist. While only a ceremonial title is at stake, both Poirier and Gaethje are in striking distance of a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. A strong performance could set them up for a showdown in short order.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 291 below.

The co-main event sees what could be an epic brawl with title implications in the light heavyweight division when former champ Jan Blachowicz welcomes former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. The 205-pound title was recently vacated by Jamahal Hill after the champ suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. It's the second time in the last calendar year that the title has been left vacant after Jiri Prochazka was forced to do the same with a shoulder injury. Now, with Prochazka's return looming, the winner of Saturday's contest could be in position to challenge for the title once more.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 291 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 291 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -150 vs. Justin Gaethje +125, lightweights

Jan Blachowicz -115 vs. Alex Pereira -105, light heavyweights

Bobby Green -400 vs. Tony Ferguson +310, lightweights

Stephen Thompson -200 vs. Michel Pereira +170, welterweights

Kevin Holland -150 vs. Michael Chiesa +125, welterweights

Gabriel Bonfim -330 vs. Trevin Giles +260, welterweights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima -230 vs. Derrick Lewis +190, heavyweights

Roman Kopylov -200 vs. Claudio Ribeiro +170, middleweights

Jake Matthews -260 vs. Darrius Flowers, welterweights

CJ Vergara -150 vs. Vinicius Salvador +125, flyweights

Matthew Semelsberger -210 vs. Uros Medic +175, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -280 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +220, women's flyweights



UFC 291 info

Date: July 29



July 29 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99 (with ESPN+ subscription)

UFC 291 countdown

Who wins UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 291, all from the MMA expert who's up nearly $11,000 on MMA in the past three-plus years, and find out.