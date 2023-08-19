One of UFC's most underappreciated champions meets one of its most popular cross-over stars on Saturday night. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his crown -- likely for the last time, win or lose -- against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 inside TD Garden in Boston.

Sterling announced this week that he will likely move up to featherweight after his matchup with O'Malley. That would require Sterling to vacate the title should he defeat the rising challenger on Saturday. O'Malley looks to make Sterling's decision irrelevant by taking the title from Sterling before he can vacate it. It's a heated collision course between two quality fighters.

The co-main event features UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and title challenger Amanda Lemos. The 115-pound juggernauts have an appetite for destruction and a stoppage is certainly on the table. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, fan-favorite Marlon Vera and rising star Ian Machado Garry will all compete on Saturday as well.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 292 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 292 prelims

Date: Aug. 19 | Location: TD Garden -- Boston

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ABC | Stream: fubo (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 292 main card

Date: Aug. 19 | Location: TD Garden -- Boston

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 290 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 292 main card, odds