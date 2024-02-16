Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to extend his dominant reign as featherweight champion on Saturday when he takes on first-time title challenger Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC 298 fight card from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Volkanovski has made five successful title defenses and ranks second to former champion Jose Aldo in almost every category for longevity and accolades. He can build on his growing legacy with another title defense against the well-rounded and confident Topuria, who has repeatedly asserted that the UFC 298 main event will serve as a changing of the guard in the featherweight division.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria preview

The main event Saturday is one of the most anticipated featherweight matchups in recent memory, in large part because many MMA observers believe it could spell the end of Volkanovski's long tenure at the top of the division.

At first, UFC fans were slow to embrace Volkanovski, mostly because he supplanted an ultra-popular champion in Holloway. However, after he won all three legs of their trilogy and defeated other contenders in dominant fashion, the sentiment turned in his favor. In fact, the 35-year-old Australian is now arguably the promotion's most popular active champion.

Volkanovski (26-3) is known for his exceptional power at featherweight, along with a well-rounded MMA skillset and perhaps the best endurance in the division.

However, the swaggering Topuria (14-0) has been pegged as a potential title contender ever since he joined the UFC in October 2020, and the Spanish fighter is convinced it's his time to take the belt from Volkanovski and begin his own long reign at the top.

The versatile and smooth Topuria has eight submissions and four knockouts on his record and many MMA observers believe the 27-year-old is also the best pure athlete in the division. His last appearance resulted in a five-round decision over veteran contender Josh Emmett last June in his headlining debut. You can see more UFC 298 picks at SportsLine.

He is backing Roman Kopylov (+180) to spring the upset of Anthony Hernandez (-220) in a showdown of middleweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Hernandez (11-2-1) has seen his stock as a prospect soar behind the strength of a four-fight winning streak that has seen him face increasingly tougher competition with each performance. The 30-year-old Californian is coming off a TKO stoppage of fellow prospect Edmen Shahbazyan last May.

However, Kopylov (12-2) has similarly made his presence felt with a four-fight win streak coming on the heels of losses in his first two UFC outings. The 32-year-old Russian power puncher, who has 11 knockouts among his 12 wins, stopped Josh Fremd in September and earned a performance bonus for his efforts.

"If he gets Kopylov on the ground, Hernandez could find a submission with his lethal Ju-Jitsu. However, I think Kopylov will make him pay for sloppy takedown shots and knock Hernandez out,"

UFC 298 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-120) vs. Ilia Topuria (+100)

Robert Whittaker (-225) vs. Paulo Costa (+180)

Ian Garry (-225) vs. Geoff Neal (+185)

Merab Dvalishvili (-210) vs. Henry Cejudo (+190)

Anthony Hernandez (-205) vs. Roman Kopylov (+170)

Amanda Lemos (-140) vs. Mackenzie Dern (+120)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-140) vs. Justin Tafa (+120)

Danny Barlow (-200) vs. Josh Quinlan (+170)

Miranda Maverick (-180) vs. Andrea Lee (+160)

Oban Elliott (-300) vs. Val Woodburn (+240)