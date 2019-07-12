UFC Fight Night 155 predictions -- Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

UFC heads back to the state of California for the UFC Fight Night 155 card in Sacramento, set to take place inside the Golden 1 Center on Saturday night. The women's bantamweight division will take center stage atop card as two top contenders at 135 pounds will aim to potentially take one step closer towards earning a shot sooner rather than later against the greatest female fighter of all time. In the main event, undefeated sensation Aspen Ladd will face her toughest UFC test to date when she squares off with former UFC women's flyweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

The 24-year-old Ladd (8-0) has done a commendable job of living up to the hype she was saddled with coming into the promotion. In her first three UFC fights, Ladd's come away with TKO victories over her first two foes, and most recently earned a decision victory over Sijara Eubanks in a bout that was tabbed Fight of the Night at UFC Rochester in May. De Randamie (8-3) enters this potential title eliminator having won her last four fights inside the Octagon, last defeating Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision at the UFC 25th Anniversary event in November 2018.

The winner of this women's bantamweight main event on Saturday should, theoretically, be next in line to face bantamweight/featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, who is fresh off yet another dominating performance over Holly Holm at UFC 239 as she continues to make her mark on history. An immediate fight with Nunes is not guaranteed, though. The wild card in this situation is Cris Cyborg, who may be afforded the opportunity to rematch Nunes for the 145-pound title should she both defeat Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27 and decide remain with UFC once her contract expires on that night.

In the co-main event on Saturday, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber ends his near-three-year retirement in his hometown when he returns to take on Ricky Simon in a bantamweight fight.

Let's take a look at the full UFC Fight Night 155 card with the latest odds from Westgate.

UFC Fight Night 155 card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Aspen Ladd -180 Germaine de Randamie +180 Women's bantamweight Ricky Simon -350 Urijah Faber +275 Bantamweight Mirsad Bektic -160 Josh Emmett +140 Featherweight Karl Roberson -210 Wellington Turman +175 Middleweight Marvin Vettori -155 Cezar Ferreira +135 Middleweight

UFC on Fight Night 155 viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 13 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Stream: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night 155 prediction

De Randamie vs. Ladd: Ladd hasn't faced a plethora of adversity inside the cage, but outside of the Octagon, weight-cutting issues have continually floated to the surface. While Ladd did make the 135 pounds on the nose for this weekend's main event, she looked very unwell -- to put it lightly -- as she utilized the assistance of the hoop to make the headliner official. To this point, she's been able to combat the weight struggles with performances that have kept her undefeated record intact. But if you keep playing with fire, you're eventually going to get burned. Armed with a new UFC contract signed earlier this year and and much more experience between her kickboxing/MMA careers, de Randamie will bring an end to the undefeated run of Ladd, who in no way will be entering this main event at 100 percent health after what we witnessed on Friday. Pick: de Randamie via TKO3