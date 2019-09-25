UFC Fight Night 160 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Hermansson vs. Cannonier, Madsen vs. Belluardo

Rising middleweight prospects Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier collide on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 160 from Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The 13-bout UFC Copenhagen card starts with preliminary bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET. The fifth-ranked Hermansson (20-4) will have the home-crowd advantage because the Sweden-born contender currently fights out of nearby Oslo, Norway. He is seeking his fifth straight UFC victory, and three of the previous four have come by stoppage. Cannonier (12-4), ranked No. 9, has won both of his fights since moving to middleweight from light heavyweight. Hermansson is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Cannonier is +200 in the latest Hermansson vs. Cannonier odds. In the co-main event, Mark Madsen (-550) faces Danilo Belluardo (+420) in a lightweight bout. Before locking in your UFC Fight Night 160 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows Hermansson has emerged as a rising star because of his well-rounded submission and striking skills, as well as a recent run of impressive outings. The 31-year-old stopped David Branch with a choke in the first round in March, and received Performance of the Night honors. He then agreed to another fight just a month later and won a unanimous decision against Ronaldo Souza. Hermansson hasn't lost since he was stopped by former title challenger Thiago Santos in October 2017.

Cannonier is considered a late bloomer of sorts. The 35-year-old Texan is 5-4 in the UFC and moved down to middleweight following a stretch in which he lost three of four at light heavyweight. Perhaps in danger of losing his job with the promotion, Cannonier knocked out Branch in his middleweight debut in November 2018. He followed it up with a first-round stoppage of UFC icon Anderson Silva in Brazil in May. You can see all of Marley's Hermansson vs. Cannonier picks and UFC predictions at SportsLine.

Ion Cutelaba (+120) faces Khalil Rountree (-140) in a light heavyweight bout on the main card.

