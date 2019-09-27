UFC Fight Night 160 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Hermansson vs. Cannonier, Madsen vs. Belluardo

Jack Hermansson dominated his previous opponent despite having just a month off between bouts. He has vowed to be even more impressive with ample time to prepare. The Swedish middleweight enters the octagon on Saturday to face Jared Cannonier in the main event of UCF Fight Night 160 from Copenhagen, Denmark. The 13-bout event from Royal Arena features the main UFC Fight Night 160 card starting at 2 p.m. ET. Hermansson (20-4) won two fights in a four-week span earlier this year. He stopped David Branch in the first round in March before taking a unanimous decision against Ronaldo Souza a month later. The fifth-ranked middleweight has had a full training camp to prepare for Cannonier, whose career is seeing a rebirth of sorts. Cannonier (12-4), ranked No. 9, has won two straight bouts since dropping down to middleweight from light heavyweight and is likely to crack the top five in rankings should he pull the upset at UFC Copenhagen. Hermansson is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Cannonier is +200 in the latest Hermansson vs. Cannonier odds. In the co-main event, Mark Madsen (-550) takes on Danilo Belluardo (+420) in a lightweight clash. Before settling your UFC Fight Night 160 picks, make sure you listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows Hermansson has emerged as a rising star because of his well-rounded submission and striking skills, as well as a recent run of impressive outings. The 31-year-old stopped David Branch with a choke in the first round in March, and received Performance of the Night honors. He then agreed to another fight just a month later and won a unanimous decision against Ronaldo Souza. Hermansson hasn't lost since he was stopped by former title challenger Thiago Santos in October 2017.

Cannonier is considered a late bloomer of sorts. The 35-year-old Texan is 5-4 in the UFC and moved down to middleweight following a stretch in which he lost three of four at light heavyweight. Perhaps in danger of losing his job with the promotion, Cannonier knocked out Branch in his middleweight debut in November 2018. He followed it up with a first-round stoppage of UFC icon Anderson Silva in Brazil in May. You can see all of Marley's Hermansson vs. Cannonier picks and UFC predictions at SportsLine.

We can tell you that he's backing Gilbert Burns (-140) to defeat Gunnar Nelson (+120) in a welterweight battle on the main card. Burns (16-3) seeks his fourth straight UFC victory, while Nelson (17-4-1) enters the octagon at UFC Copenhagen for the first time since his March decision loss to rising contender Leon Edwards.

"Burns is the one with more volume and will likely be pushing forward. This one will come down to the wire, but I am going to take Burns to get his hand raised," Marley told SportsLine.

