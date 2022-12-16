The last UFC Fight Night of 2022 features a matchup of feared strikers as Saturday when No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier meets No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickalnd. The five-round showdown with title implications anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Both fighters are known for their proficiency in the stand-up game. Cannonier has seen four of his last five wins come by knockout, though his last appearance resulted in a title-shot loss to former champion Israel Adesanya. Strickland is a straight-ahead brawler who has won six of his last seven, with the lone defeat coming to current champion Alex Pereira.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland preview

The stakes are high in Saturday's main event because the winner could see himself in a title fight in early 2023 and both combatants have ties to the title picture. In November, Adesanya lost the middleweight to Pereira following five successful defenses. His final defense came against Cannonier, who gave a lackluster performance in his first title shot and lost by unanimous decision in July.

Pereira earned his title shot with a win in an eliminator in July against Strickland, who had been the division's hottest contender. Although a rematch between Pereira and Adesanya appears imminent, either Strickland or Cannonier would be under strong consideration for the next title bid with an impressive performance Saturday.

Cannonier (15-6) is a former heavyweight who didn't find consistent success until he eventually dropped down two weight classes to middleweight (185 pounds), where he regularly enjoys a massive size advantage over his opponents. He has great athleticism and power, but a cautious approach cost him against the elusive Adesanya. However, his elbow-heavy knockout of Derek Brunson in February was one of the UFC's most violent finishes in 2022.

Strickland (25-4) shouldn't be hard to find. His style resembles that of a polished bar-room brawler as he pursues his opponent from the opening bell with relentless strikes and is willing to take a shot to land one or two of his own. However, this strategy backfired against Pereira when the Brazilian landed his signature left hand for a first-round knockout. Strickland hadn't lost in more than four years. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Julian Marquez (-165) to get the nod over Deron Winn (+145) in a battle of middleweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Marquez (9-3) is an explosive showman who is known to throw strikes from all angles and positions, sometimes leaving himself open to counter strikes in the process. He has split his last four outings and is coming off a stoppage loss to slugger Gregory Rodrigues in June.

Winn (7-3) is a power puncher and former Bellator fighter who has gone 2-3 in five UFC appearances. He was stopped by fellow prospect Phil Hawes in June.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Sean Strickland (-110) vs. Jared Cannonier (-110)

Arman Tsarukyan (-170) vs. Damir Ismagulov (+150)

Amir Albazi (-450) vs. Alessandro Costa (+350)

Julian Erosa (-180) vs. Alex Caceres (+160)

Drew Dober (-150) vs. Bobby Green (+130)

Cheyanne Vlismas (-195) vs. Cory McKenna (+170)

Jake Matthews (-250) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (+210)

Julian Marquez (-165) vs. Deron Winn (+145)

Said Nurmagomedov (-120) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (+100)

Rafa Garcia (-135) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (+115)

Manel Kape (-250) vs. David Dvorak (+210)

Sergey Morozov (-250) vs. Journey Newsom (+210)