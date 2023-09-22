A title shot could be at stake for the winner of Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot main event between ranked lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. Their five-round showdown will anchor the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch next month at UFC 284. The winner of Saturday's main event is likely to crack the top five in the UFC rankings and could be in consideration for the next title fight. The No. 7-ranked Gamrot will make his second headlining appearance, while the No. 6-ranked Fiziev will make his main-event debut.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot preview

Fiziev and Gamrot have both long been considered among the most promising prospects in a division that is top heavy with proven veterans. Although No. 2-ranked contender Justin Gaethje could be considered a logical next choice for a title fight, he already has come up short twice in title bouts and the UFC brass could prefer the winner of Saturday's main event.

Coincidentally, Fiziev (12-2) lost a majority decision to Gaethje in March in an action-packed brawl that earned Fight of the Night honors. The loss snapped a six-fight win streak, and an impressive performance Saturday could still catapult him into title contention.

Fiziev is a power puncher who is known for walking down his opponents and maintaining a torrid pace. The 30-year-old Kazakhstan native has seen three of his past four wins come by knockout and he has received five consecutive performance bonuses.

He faces a stylistic contrast in Gamrot (22-2), who is known for his technical expertise in multiple disciplines and is among the division's top wrestlers and grapplers. He has won five of his past six appearances with the lone defeat coming to No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush.

In his last outing, the 32-year-old Polish fighter relied on his ground game to manage a split decision against power puncher Jalin Turner, and Fiziev should present similar challenges. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Andre Fialho (-175) to get his hand raised against Tim Means (+145) in a welterweight battle on the preliminary card.

Fialho (16-7-1) is a brawler who has 13 knockouts on his record but has struggled to get traction while facing a steady stream of upper-level opponents. The 29-year-old Portuguese fighter has dropped three straight and could see his roster spot jeopardized with another loss.

Means (32-15-1) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has faced many of the division's biggest names. But the 39-year-old Oklahoma native could be in the twilight of his career because he is similarly looking to overcome a three-fight skid.

"Fialho is a boxer with serious power in his left hook and right hand. I expect Fialho to find his left hook at some point and take over," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Rafael Fiziev (-155) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+130)

Bryce Mitchell (-210) vs. Dan Ige (+170)

Ricardo Ramos (+115) vs. Charles Jourdain (-135)

Bryan Battle (-175) vs. AJ Fletcher (+145)

Marina Rodriguez (-310) vs. Michelle-Waterson Gomez (+250)

Daniel Argueta (-180) vs. Miles Johns (+150)

Tim Means (+145) vs. Andre Fialho (-175)

Jacob Malkoun (-485) vs. Cody Brundage (+370)

Jake Collier (+140) vs. Mohammed Usman (-160)