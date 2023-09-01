Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will attempt to make a run towards another title shot starting Saturday when he faces rising prospect Sergey Spivac in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac. The five-round battle of ranked contenders will anchor the UFC Fight Night main card starting at 3 p.m. ET from Accor Arena in Paris. The No. 2-ranked Gane emerged as one of the most celebrated heavyweight prospects in recent memory, but has come up short in two title shots against former champion Francis Ngannou and current heavyweight king Jon Jones. The No. 7- Spivac lost two of his first three UFC outings but has won six of his past seven to emerge as a title-contender.

Gane is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Spivac comes back at +135 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac odds. In the co-main event, women's flyweight contenders take the spotlight as Manon Fiorot (-180) meets former champion. Rose Namajunas (+155).

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac preview

Gane (11-2) will be headlining before his hometown fans for the second time, and the French fighter is arguably under pressure to deliver a dominant performance to remain considered an elite UFC heavyweight.

The 33-year-old had just three professional fights before joining the UFC and immediately delivered on what many observers believed was unlimited potential. He won his first seven fights behind a rare mix of size, speed, athleticism and versatility.

However, losses in two of his past three fights have some skeptics wondering if his ceiling is lower than previously believed. At UFC 270 in January 2022, he won the first couple of rounds against Ngannou, before the former champion used wrestling and ground control to take over and win a narrow decision.

Following Ngannou's departure from the UFC, Gane remained the top contender and was selected as the opponent for the much-anticipated return of Jon Jones at UFC 285 of March of last year. Despite a three-year layoff, the former longtime light heavyweight champion met little resistance. Jones quickly took Gane to the mat and submitted him at 2:04 of the first round.

Now, Gane returns to the cage to face a fighter in Spivac (16-3) who similarly provides a daunting combination of power and ground-game expertise. The 28-year-old Moldovan fighter has seven submissions and seven knockouts to his credit and appears to be improving with each performance.

UFC Fight Night predictions

Ange Loosa (-165) to get past Rhys McKee (+140) in a welterweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Loosa (9-3) is an explosive athlete and power puncher who has split his first two UFC outings. The 30-year-old notched his first UFC win with a decision over A.J. Fletcher in August of last year.

McKee (10-3) is a power puncher who has 10 knockouts among his 13 professional MMA victories. He is joining the UFC for a second time following a three-fight winning streak in the Cage Warriors promotion.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Ciryl Gane (-160) vs. Sergey Spivak (+135)

Manon Fiorot (-180) vs. Rose Namajunas (+155)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-160) vs. Thiago Moises (+135)

Volkan Oezdemir (-180) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+155)

Morgan Charriere (-330) vs. Manolo Zecchini (+260)

Farid Basharat (-350) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+275)

Ange Loosa (-165) vs. Rhys McKee (-140)

Nora Cornolle (-115) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-105)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-380) vs. Zarah Fairn (+300)

Taylor Lapilus (-190) vs. Muin Gafurov (+160)