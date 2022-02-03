Ranked middleweight contenders will take the spotlight on Saturday in the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland main event when No. 6-ranked Jack Hermansson meets No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland. Their clash closes the curtain on the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The winner will gain leverage towards a title shot in the top-heavy division, while the loser will face a long road back to contention. Strickland has climbed the ranks on the strength of a five-fight winning streak, while Hermansson will try to recoup momentum following a 2-2 stretch in his past four outings.

Strickland is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Hermansson is a +195 underdog (risk $100 to win $195) in the latest Hermansson vs. Strickland odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Punahele Soriano (-185) will take on Nick Maximov (+165) in a matchup of middleweight prospects. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

In January, Gombas kicked off the 2022 UFC season by advising SportsLine members to back underdog Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in a matchup of featherweight contenders in the main event. Kattar dominated the action from the opening bell to win a lopsided decision and give Gombas' followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed him already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland looming, Gombas has studied the UFC card from every angle and released his top MMA picks. Those selections are available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland preview

The winner should immediately be in the title mix in a division that has been stagnant for a while, but is about to see major movement. Champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in a rematch against former title-holder Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. On the same card, No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier takes on No. 4-ranked contender Derek Brunson. Either Cannonier or Brunson could be targeted for the next title shot, though it's possible the winner of their showdown could be paired against the winner of Saturday's main event in a title-eliminator. Regardless, the winner of Hermansson vs. Strickland will likely be just one more win away from a title shot.

Strickland (24-3) is a nonstop brawler who comes toward his opponent from the opening bell and doesn't relent until the final bell sounds or he finishes the fight. The 30-year-old North Carolina native has won four straight bouts since returning from a two-year hiatus caused by a serious motorcycle accident.

He has continued to excel against upper-level competition, and his last performance saw him win a lopsided decision over former perennial contender Uriah Hall last July.

Still, Strickland is in for a tough stylistic matchup against Hermansson (22-6), a dangerous submission specialist who can end a fight with any number of techniques should his opponent make a mistake and provide the opening.

The 33-year-old Swedish fighter was climbing the ranks before struggling with some of the division's heavier strikers. He lost a unanimous decision to recent title contender Marvin Vettori in December 2020, but rebounded with a decision win against heavy-handed prospect Edmen Shahbazyan last May. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prediction

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going Phil Hawes (-360) to get his hand raised against Sam Alvey (+300) in a matchup of middleweights.

Hawes (11-3) is a power puncher who has gone 3-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion in October 2020, but the 33-year-old suffered a knockout loss to newcomer Chris Curtis in their November fight.

Alvey (33-16-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has faced some of the sport's biggest names. The 35-year-old has been on the short end of three split decisions in the past two years and suffered one against prospect Wellington Turman in his last fight.

"Hawes is explosive and can wrestle, but he has a bad habit of getting cracked in fights. Even so, I see him landing first," Gombas told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland picks

Gombas also has strong picks for Hermansson vs. Strickland and every other fight on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who "is a good leg kicker and has great athleticism" to earn a dominant victory. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Hermansson vs. Strickland? And what other picks do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the insider who's up more than $10,000 on MMA picks the past two years, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland odds

Sean Strickland (-230) vs. Jack Hermansson (+195)

Tresean Gore (-160) vs. Bryan Battle (+140)

Phil Hawes (-360) vs. Sam Alvey (+300)

Punahele Soriano (-185) vs. Nick Maximov (+165)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-230) Carlston Harris (+195)

Denys Bondar (-245) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+205)

Alexis Davis (-215) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+185)

Hakeem Dawodu (-185) vs. Michael Trizano (+165)

Miles Johns (-215) vs. John Castaneda (+185)

Jailton Almeida (-400) vs. Danilo Marques (+320)

Chidi Njokuani (-115) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (-105)

Philip Rowe (-140) vs. Jason Witt (+120)

Julian Erosa (-290) vs. Steven Peterson (+245)