Sodiq Yusuff continues his journey up the UFC featherweight ladder against Edson Barboza, one of the sport's most battle-tested veterans. Yusuff vs. Barboza headlines the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Yusuff (13-2) is one of the more promising fighters to emerge from "Dana White's Contender Series." An impressive 7-1 stretch has anointed him as the No. 11 ranked featherweight in the UFC's official rankings. Yusuff argues that an impressive showcase against one of his idols should put him close to a featherweight title shot in a division short of deserving contenders.

"Probably two more after that," Yusuff told CBS Sports. "I never look past anyone I'm fighting but, after this, I think it's two more fighting up [the rankings]. This is my third time fighting backward. After this, I need to put my foot down. No more fighting backward, I need to fight forward."

Barboza (23-11) is one of the longer-tenured UFC fighters still competing at a high level. He boasts wins over former world champions Anthony Pettis and Gilbert Melendez. Barboza has also traded leather with some of the sport's most acclaimed fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. A marvelous striker, Barboza's spinning wheel kick knockout of Terry Etim and jumping knee KO of Beneil Dariush will live in highlight reels forever. Barboza (No. 13) has mastered the art of eight limbs and firmly believes he's the best striker this sport has seen.

"I have a lot of tools to finish the fight," Barboza told CBS Sports when asked to rank the best strikers in mixed martial arts. "If you see those guys, all those guys are unbelievable and are the best guys in the world. But I finished guys with low kicks, body punch, body kicks, high kicks, knees. I have a lot of options to finish my opponents."

Saturday's main card features two very intriguing bantamweight prospects. Jonathan Martinez (18-4) is on a hot streak with five straight wins against opponents like Said Nurmagomedov and Cub Swanson. Adrian Yanez (16-4) has a point to prove following his UFC loss against Rob Font in what could have been Yanez's breakout moment.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday with the latest odds before we get to a prediction and pick on the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Sodiq Yusuff -165

Edson Barboza +140

Featherweight

Jennifer Maia -155

Viviana Araujo +130

Women's flyweight

Jonathan Martinez -115

Adrian Yanez -105

Bantamweight Michel Pereira -205

Andre Petroski +170

Middleweight Edgar Chairez -350

Daniel Lacerda +275

Catchweight

Christian Rodriguez -160

Cameron Saaiman +135

Bantamweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Oct. 14 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza: Do not sleep on Barboza. His longevity is a credit to his powerful strikes and savvy trap setting. The word "pressure" is often thrown out when game planning for Barboza. "Just pressure him." Billy Quarantillo tried that and was knocked out in half a round. Beating Barboza requires some combination of skillful offensive wrestling, stamina, a strong chin and KO power. Yusuff has not shown to date the wrestling required to give Barboza fits. In fact, Barboza has better takedown numbers. Yusuff has KO power but it's not remarkable. The younger fighter is more active and elusive but it's hard to win a technical striking match against Barboza. Yusuff's unanimous decision win over savvy striker Alex Caceres inspires only some confidence.

Yusuff will find the most success in prolonging the fight. Barboza, 37, is a muscular featherweight fighting down from where he started his career. We've seen Barboza's pace taper off by Round 3. We haven't seen Yusuff in a five-round fight but he has a much higher win percentage via decision. It's imperative that Yusuff be patient if he wants to win this fight. Nostalgia may influence this pick but I'm going to ride with the veteran to stop the fight within three rounds. Barboza via KO2