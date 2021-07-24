T.J. Dillashaw says he's financially set for life and has no other motivation for returning to the Octagon other than to prove he still has what it takes to be a champion. The former bantamweight champ gets that chance on Saturday when he faces surging prospect Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw. Their battle anchors the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 7 p.m. ET. Dillashaw, a former two-time champion, returns to the cage following a two-year suspension for testing positive for banned substances.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw preview

Parker knows the main event represents a potential turning point in the careers of both fighters and perhaps a title-elimination contest. The top-loaded division has some uncertainty at the moment, as current title-holder Aljamain Sterling is likely headed to a rematch with Petr Yan after their UFC 259 battle in March ended in Yan's controversial disqualification and handed the belt to Sterling.

In the meantime, Sandhagen and Dillishaw can make strong cases for the next opportunity with a standout performance on Saturday, while third-ranked Rob Font also likely will remain in the picture.

Sandhagen (14-2), 29, is widely viewed as the most well-rounded prospect in the top-heavy division and has long been hailed as a future title contender. At 5-11, he's tall for the division and his length and striking have given fits to his opponents.

The Colorado native has won seven of his eight fights under the UFC banner but has somewhat limited experience against top-flight competition. His only matchup against anyone currently in the top five resulted in a first-round submission loss to Sterling last June.

It stands to reason that Dilliashaw represents the most decorated opponent Sandhagen has faced. The 35-year-old won his first UFC title in 2014 with a historic upset of Renan Barao, and he won it for a second time with a knockout of Cody Garbrandt in November 2017.

Dillashaw (16-4) defended his title with another knockout of Garbrandt before losing by stoppage against Henry Cejudo in an attempt to win the flyweight title and become a two-division champion. His positive drug test stemmed from that bout, and his career and reputation took huge blows amid his subsequent suspension. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is supporting Kyler Phillips (-260) to get his hand raised against Raulian Paiva (+220) in a battle of bantamweight prospects. Both combatants will be interested in the outcome of the main event, as the winner of their fight will likely earn a top-10 ranking and join the conversation as a title-contender.

The brash Phillips (9-1), ranked No. 14, already has predicted a UFC title in his future, and the rising prospect has impressed with two performance bonuses in his first three fights with the promotion, all victories. The explosive 26-year-old Phoenix native is coming off his most competitive outing in the UFC, a unanimous decision over fellow prospect Song Yadong in their action-packed March fight.

Paiva (20-3) is a Brazilian grappling specialist who saw his UFC campaign get off to a rough start with back-to-back losses against fellow prospects Kai Kara-France and Rogerio Bontorin. But the 25-year-old has responded with two straight victories, including a decision over Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC 251 last July.

"Look for Phillips to push the pace, which Pavia will struggle to handle. Phillips will also utilize his striking to close the distance and get the fight to the floor, where he will have the clear advantage," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, card

Cory Sandhagen (-185) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (+165)

Aspen Ladd (-185) vs. Macy Chiasson (+165)

Kyler Phillips (-260) vs. Raulian Paiva (+220)

Darrick Minner (-160) vs. Darren Elkins (+140)

Miranda Maverick (-135) vs. Maycee Barber (+115)

Jordan Williams (-175) vs. Mickey Gall (+155)

Brendan Allen (-115) vs. Punahele Soriano (-105)

Ian Heinisch (-150) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+130)

Adrian Yanez (-210) vs. Randy Costa (+180)

Julio Arce (-200) vs. Andre Ewell (+175)

Sijara Eubanks (-320) vs. Elise Reed (+260)