UFC fight schedule for 2019: Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw, Cain Velasquez's return headline events
UFC's schedule of fights is already setting up to deliver major action to fans
UFC brought the fire in 2018 with one of its biggest years to date as far as big events go, and if the early slate of 2019 goes according to plan, it might just be better.
Last year wrapped up with Max Holloway returning from a scary brain issue to knockout top contender Brian Ortega, as well as Jon Jones' return to action. Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov beat up and bullied Conor McGregor before jumping the Octagon fence and attacking one of McGregor's teammates in the crowd.
Now, we are set to see three champions in action in the first five weeks of 2019. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo kicks things off when he takes on bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in a 125-pound superfight at the Barclays Arena. Then in February, Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title on home soil when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in Melbourne, Australia. Plus, it's the return of former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez when he battles Francis Ngnanou in his return from a two and a half year layoff.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019. Check back for updates throughout the year.
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Henry Cejudo (c) vs. TJ Dillashaw
Brooklyn, New York
Jan. 19
ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Fortazela
|Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao
Fortazela, Brazil
Feb. 2
ESPN+
|UFC 234
|Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 9
PPV
|UFC Fight Night Phoenix
|Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
Prague, Czech Republic
Feb. 24
ESPN+
|UFC 235
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|March 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|March 9
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night London
|TBD
|London, England
|March 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|March 23
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|March 30
|ESPN+
