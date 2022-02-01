Francis Ngannou is not holding his breath for a long-awaited, deeply demanded fight with Jon Jones. The appetite for a UFC heavyweight championship fight matching Ngannou vs. Jones only increased following Ngannou's victory over interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, has not stepped foot inside a UFC cage since February 2020. He has been very active on social media, however. In a recent podcast appearance, Ngannou suggested that Jones' priorities may not be solely devoted to a UFC return.

"I think the first thing we have to know is if Jon Jones is going to fight or not," Ngannou said on Bruce Buffer's IT'S TIME podcast. "Because actually, he finds himself a better battle on Twitter than in the Octagon. The past has shown that in the heavyweight division, they can wait for a year for a title defense... We've been having one title defense [per year] in the heavyweight division for a long time, so I don't think that's the issue."

Shak's take: Ngannou vs. Jones is in a weird spot. Promotionally, the fight makes sense now more than ever. Heavyweight lacks a clear contender and Ngannou has successfully defended his championship in a division with historically limited success for champions. Unfortunately, Jones' UFC return is always in flux and Ngannou remains tied in contract disputes with UFC president Dana White and company.

