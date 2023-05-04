Miami debuted on the Formula One calendar last year with plenty of flash, glitz and kitsch. The flash and glitz will be there again in diamonds and pearls — there were plenty of stars present in 2022 during the grid walk and 2023 will likely be even more glittery as the event has quickly been circled as the scene to be at. As for kitsch, only in Miami would they decide that since the ocean was too far from the circuit, they would create a fake harbor complete with yachts off one of the turns for that SoFla feeling.

Then there's the name of the circuit itself, which will go by the moniker Miami International Autodrome this weekend from May 5-7. On Saturdays and Sundays in the fall, it is better known as the parking lot to Hard Rock Stadium, home to college football's Miami Hurricanes and the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

As for the racing, last year's event saw the teams roll out substantial changes and this year will be no exception. With Azerbaijan being the first of the sprint weekends, F1 cut Friday's action to one practice session. Miami's weekend schedule returns the F1 circus to the usual two practices on Friday, and a third practice on Saturday ahead of qualifying.

Miami was the race that seemed to get Max Verstappen's championship parade rolling, as he made quick work of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., who had out-qualified him, and then withstood a challenge from Leclerc after a safety car period late in the race closed the field up.

"We kept it exciting to the end," Verstappen said after the finish, and it will likely be more of the same as soon as the cars roll off the transporters at Hard Rock -- sorry, Miami International Autodrome -- which is a tight and fast 19-turn circuit.

With temperatures expected to once again be high, as will the humidity, it is almost certain driver's temperatures will be higher and fatigue will be a factor, although Williams rookie Logan Sargeant said he will be too excited to feel any of that at his home Grand Prix.

"I'm expecting it to be a challenge, with the heat and not knowing the track," Sargeant, who hails from Boca Raton, Fla., told WilliamsF1.com. " But, my energy and motivation is topped up. It's going to be a very special weekend for me."

Sargeant is one of two drivers without a point in his account at this point (AlphaTauri's Nyck De Vries is the other), and is hoping that Williams has solved some of the issues he has dealt with. Has shown flashes and been competitive despite not have any points to show for his efforts, with his highest starting position being 14th and his best finish over four events 12th in what has been a step-by-step, race-by-race learning process.

And class will be in session again for Sargeant starting with Friday's practice sessions.

How to watch the 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami

Date: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Location: 3.363-mile (5.412km), 19-turn Miami International Autodrome

3.363-mile (5.412km), 19-turn Miami International Autodrome Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to expect

Miami is an abrasive track and the teams will likely go with a similar strategy from last year's race that saw them start on mediums and then switch to hards to complete the 57-lap race.

So are we looking at a one-stopper, then? It all depends on Pirelli and if the compounds they have brought this weekend are the same as last year's. The three practices will be key to sorting out tire wear factors, as well as getting any changes rolled out seated in well, and will bear watching.

As for the rest of it, Miami sports three DRS detection zones followed by three long high-speed sections. Logic dictates this is where the action will happen, and Verstappen proved that last year in dispatching the Ferraris early on. Baku showed the Ferraris to still be behind the Bulls in power and balance. Unless the Scuderia are rolling out big changes to aero and the power unit, that is likely not going to change this weekend.