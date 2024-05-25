Formula 1 is the biggest racing series in the world and the crown jewel of the F1 schedule is the Monaco Grand Prix. The best drivers in the world will blister through the streets of Monte Carlo in the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday with the race set to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen narrowly held off McLaren's Lando Norris at Imola last week and the battle between those two has been heating up since McLaren upgraded several pieces of equipment prior to the Miami Grand Prix.

However, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is a Monaco native and he'll also be a factor as he races through the streets he grew up on. Leclerc is priced at +400 (bet $100 to win $400) in the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix odds while Verstappen is priced at -125 and Norris is listed at +550. Before analyzing the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Monaco GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all five of the defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, predicting he doesn't crack the top five in Monaco. Facing serious speculation about his future at Red Bull, Perez turned in his worst performance of the season last week at Imola. He was nearly 55 seconds off Verstappen's pace and was beaten by both drivers from Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren.

The rise of McLaren is particularly threatening to Perez and Red Bull, with equipment upgrades for Norris leading to a win in Miami and a hard-charging second at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri also received those upgrades before last week's race in Imola and finished fourth. The rise of Piastri adds another name to the "best of the rest" race outside of Verstappen and the model is forecasting continued struggles for Perez in Monaco, where he finished 16th last season. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2024 Monaco Grand Prix picks

2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -125

Charles Leclerc +400

Lando Norris +550

Oscar Piastri +1000

Sergio Perez +1400

Carlos Sainz +1600

Fernando Alonso +6600

George Russell +8000

Lewis Hamilton +8000

Lance Stroll +25000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000