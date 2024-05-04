Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spent years trying to bring Formula 1 to South Beach and he finally succeeded in 2022 with the birth of the Miami Grand Prix. On Sunday, F1 returns to Miami Gardens for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium, and the green flag is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. ET. Max Verstappen is the three-time defending world champion and he's won the first two editions of the Miami Grand Prix. Now he'll look to continue the most dominant stretch in the history of the sport as the -600 favorite (bet $600 to win $100) in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix odds.

His teammate Sergio Perez is next in this week's F1 odds at +1200 while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris are both priced at +1800. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds out the top five at +2200. Before analyzing the 2024 Miami Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Miami GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all four of the defending champion's wins to start the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2024 Formula 1 Miami GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Norris, predicting he doesn't even make the podium even though he's one of the top favorites at +1800. Norris had six runner-up finishes in 2023 and he added his first runner-up finish of the year two weeks ago in Shanghai. However, he's only managed one other podium finish this season and he's fifth in the F1 standings entering the weekend.

Norris has failed to make the podium in five of his last seven starts dating back to last season after a stretch where he had seven podiums in 11 races in the middle of the season. He has also had serious misfortunes in Miami, as he was forced to retire in 2022 after a crash with Pierre Gasly and then was sent to the back of the pack early after Nyck de Vries made contact in 2023. He'd go on to finish 17th in that race.See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix right here.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, grid, contenders

Max Verstappen -600

Sergio Perez +1200

Charles Leclerc +1800

Lando Norris +1800

Carlos Sainz +2200

Lewis Hamilton +4000

George Russell +4000

Oscar Piastri +5000

Fernando Alonso +6600

Lance Stroll +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Esteban Ocon +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000