The front row of the 2024 Indianapolis 500 starting grid is loaded with stars, including defending champion Josef Newgarden and former winner Will Power. Scott McLaughlin earned the 2024 Indy 500 pole and is the +450 favorite in the 2024 Indy 500 odds, followed by Newgarden (+500) and Power (+650). NASCAR star Kyle Larson is +650 in the Indianapolis 500 odds 2024, as he attempts the Indy-Charlotte double. He will race in the 2024 Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday before heading to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET.
Larson is one of six drivers who will make their first start in the Indy 500 on Sunday, but he is the only one in the top 15 in the 2024 Indy 500 starting lineup. Is Larson a driver who you should target with your 2024 Indy 500 bets? Before making any 2024 Indianapolis 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.
Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.
The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone, while their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.
Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2024 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.
2024 Indy 500 expert picks
One of Bobbitt and Greco's top Indy 500 bets: They are backing Colton Herta to finish in the top five for a +165 payout. The 24-year-old is a seven-time IndyCar winner, becoming the youngest driver ever to win an IndyCar race during his rookie season in 2019. He is one of the most successful current American racers and is in his fifth season with Andretti Global.
Herta is the youngest American driver ever to have won major events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. He is now trying to win his first Indy 500 after finishing eighth last season. Herta has finished in the top eight in all four of his races this season, so Bobbitt and Greco are confident that he will be in contention again on Sunday. See what other Indy 500 picks they like at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 Indianapolis 500 predictions
Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a driver they like to win the 2024 Indy 500. He is going off at more than 5-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.
So who wins the Indianapolis 500 2024, and which drivers should you back with your IndyCar props? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Indianapolis 500 picks and best bets from a team of elite auto racing handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.
2024 Indy 500 odds, field
See full Indianapolis 500 picks at SportsLine
Scott McLaughlin +450
Josef Newgarden +500
Kyle Larson +650
Will Power +650
Pato O'Ward +900
Alexander Rossi +1000
Alex Palou +1100
Rinux VeeKay +1600
Scott Dixon +1600
Colton Herta +1800
Santino Ferrucci +2000
Felix Rosenqvist +2500
Kyle Kirkwood +2500
Takuma Sato +3500
Helio Castroneves +3500
Ryan Hunter-Reay +4000
Christian Rasmussen +5000
Marco Andretti +5000
Callum Ilott +6000
Linus Lundqvist +6000
Marcus Armstrong +6500
Christian Lundgaard +7500
Ed Carpenter +7500
Kyffin Simpson +7500
Marcus Ericsson +8000
Graham Rahal +10000
Romain Grosjean +10000
Conor Daly +10000
Augustin Canapino +20000
Sting Ray Robb +20000
Pietro Fittipaldi +30000
Tom Blomqvist +35000
Katherine Legge +50000
Indianapolis 500 starting grid
Row 1- Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden
Row 2- Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci
Row 3- Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist
Row 4- Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay
Row 5- Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott
Row 6- Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson
Row 7- Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon
Row 8- Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen
Row 9- Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist
Row 10- Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi
Row 11- Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal