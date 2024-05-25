Helio Castroneves is racing for history again at the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The 49-year-old driver is one of four drivers tied for the most wins (four) in Indy 500 history, including a victory in 2021. He had a dominant run with three victories between 2001 and 2009, but Castroneves has proven he can still race with the best in the 2024 Indy 500 starting grid. He's racked up 31 wins and 50 poles in his career. The 2024 Indy 500 odds don't favor Castroneves, a 35-1 longshot heading into Sunday's race that gets underway from Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Scott McLaughlin is the +450 favorite in the latest 2024 Indianapolis 500 odds. Josef Newgarden, the defending Indy 500 champion, follows at +500, followed by Will Power and Kyle Larson at +650. Before making any 2024 Indianapolis 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone, while their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2024 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2024 Indy 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top Indy 500 bets: They are backing Colton Herta to finish in the top five for a +165 payout. Herta has had plenty of success this season. He enters the 2024 Indy 500 ranked fourth in the IndyCar Standings after racking up four consecutive top-10 finishes. He has the most top-10 finishes (four) of any IndyCar driver this year.

Herta has finished in the top five twice already in 2024 and led in two of his four starts. He had the quickest car on Fast Friday last week, recording the quickest lap of 234.974 mph. Herta will start on Row 5 at the 2024 Indy 500, but his four-lap average of 232.316 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a major reason why Bobbitt and Greco are backing Herta to record a top-five finish on Sunday. See what other Indy 500 picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Indianapolis 500 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more props and have identified a driver they like to win the 2024 Indy 500. He is going off at more than 5-1, so anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the Indianapolis 500 2024, and which drivers should you back with your IndyCar props? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Indianapolis 500 picks and best bets from a team of elite auto racing handicappers who are up over $26,000, and find out.

2024 Indy 500 odds, field

See full Indianapolis 500 picks at SportsLine

Scott McLaughlin +450

Josef Newgarden +500

Kyle Larson +650

Will Power +650

Pato O'Ward +900

Alexander Rossi +1000

Alex Palou +1100

Rinux VeeKay +1600

Scott Dixon +1600

Colton Herta +1800

Santino Ferrucci +2000

Felix Rosenqvist +2500

Kyle Kirkwood +2500

Takuma Sato +3500

Helio Castroneves +3500

Ryan Hunter-Reay +4000

Christian Rasmussen +5000

Marco Andretti +5000

Callum Ilott +6000

Linus Lundqvist +6000

Marcus Armstrong +6500

Christian Lundgaard +7500

Ed Carpenter +7500

Kyffin Simpson +7500

Marcus Ericsson +8000

Graham Rahal +10000

Romain Grosjean +10000

Conor Daly +10000

Augustin Canapino +20000

Sting Ray Robb +20000

Pietro Fittipaldi +30000

Tom Blomqvist +35000

Katherine Legge +50000

Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

Row 2- Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

Row 3- Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Row 5- Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

Row 6- Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

Row 7- Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 8- Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

Row 9- Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

Row 10- Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

Row 11- Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal