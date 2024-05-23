The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix will take place this Sunday on the streets of Monaco and the biggest race on the Formula 1 schedule is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in years. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has won five of seven races this season but the Red Bull Racing superstar has faced a serious challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris in recent weeks. Norris won in Miami and Verstappen had to fend him off on the final lap at Imola last week, with McLaren's recent equipment upgrades making them a clear threat on any given week.

The green flag will drop at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Verstappen is the -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) while Monaco's own Charles Leclerc (Team Ferrari) is priced at +400. Norris is listed at +550 in this week's F1 odds while teammate Oscar Piastri is priced at +1000 after finishing fourth last week in Italy. Before analyzing the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2024 Monaco GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting 19 NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It also nailed all 19 of Verstappen's wins during the 2023 season and then called all five of the defending champion's wins so far in the 2024 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

One surprise: The model is fading Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez, predicting he won't crack the top five in Monaco. Despite winning five times over the last three seasons and improving from fourth in the F1 standings in 2021, to third in 2022, and second last season, Perez has faced serious questions about his future status at Red Bull all season. It's possible that it may be starting to weigh on him.

After earning four podium finishes in the first five races of the season, Perez has finished fourth and eighth in his last two starts. He was nearly 55 seconds off Verstappen's pace in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with both drivers from Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari finishing ahead of Perez as well. Perez won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix but finished 16th last season and the model is predicting that his struggles will continue on Sunday. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix right here.

Max Verstappen -125

Charles Leclerc +400

Lando Norris +550

Oscar Piastri +1000

Sergio Perez +1400

Carlos Sainz +1600

Fernando Alonso +6600

George Russell +8000

Lewis Hamilton +8000

Lance Stroll +25000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Pierre Gasly +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000