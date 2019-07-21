2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Clint Bowyer, back Ryan Blaney at New Hampshire

The race to the NASCAR Playoffs is heating up, with just seven events left in the regular season. Eight of the 16 playoff spots are still up for grabs, with automatic berths for each race winner. The last six Cup races have been won by six different drivers, and the last three were won by cars with 25-1 or higher odds. Vegas projects another up-for-grabs race at the 2019 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Only eight drivers have 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 16-1 and lower, and just four are lower than 10-1. The favorite is Kyle Busch, a three-time winner at Loudon and four-time winner in 2019. He's at 5-2 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds. Martin Truex Jr., who also has four wins this season, is 4-1 and has led 744 laps on this track but has yet to win. With so many 2019 NASCAR at New Hampshire contenders on the board, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts before entering any Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 picks of your own. He's the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 24 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $1,300. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the season-opening Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he hit Truex at 8-1. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. At the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he got nine of the top 10 correct.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018, with $1,750 in profit for $100 players. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Brad Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Joey Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

One shocker: We can tell you Roberts is fading Clint Bowyer even though he's one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1. In fact, Roberts says Bowyer doesn't even crack the top 10.

Bowyer is fighting for a playoff spot, as he has yet to taste victory this season and ranks just 14th in points. While oddsmakers are optimistic after last week's sixth-place finish at Kentucky, Roberts says the 34th-or-worse finishes in three of the four races prior to that are still concerning.

"The odds are too low to take a chance on Bowyer," Roberts told SportsLine. "There are other drivers I like a lot more at New Hampshire, and some have greater payouts."

Another surprise: Roberts says Ryan Blaney, a 20-1 long shot who has yet to earn a checkered flag this season, makes a strong run at the title. Blaney has shown past success using the car package in play at Loudon, and his high NASCAR at New Hampshire odds 2019 make him very appealing Sunday.

"Blaney has finished fourth or better in four of the six races using this week's race package. He's desperate for a win and he's good at making tight turns on flat surfaces," Roberts told SportsLine.

