2019 NASCAR at Charlotte odds, picks, Playoffs predictions: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at Bank of America Roval 400

The 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 begins on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET and the Roval in the race's name comes from the conversion of the iconic oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway into a road course. It's only the second time NASCAR has run a road race at Charlotte after doing it last season for the first time, but the race has been thrust into a role of utmost importance as it takes place during the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. Kyle Busch began the postseason in first place after claiming four wins during the regular season, but he's since slipped to third and is listed at 5-1 in the latest 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 odds. Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are all listed at 8-1, but it's point leader Martin Truex Jr. who sits as the 11-4 favorite for Sunday. But before you make any NASCAR at Charlotte predictions, be sure to check out the 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 picks and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model has crushed its NASCAR picks this year. It correctly predicted Martin Truex Jr.'s victory at the Toyota/Save Mart 350. It also called Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers last week at the Go Bowling at The Glen. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's huge win in the first race at Pocono. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at venues like Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course are in his blood. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Charlotte 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Charlotte, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 20-1 odds. The postseason hasn't started well for Busch, with a crash and a 39th-place finish at Las Vegas dropping him from eighth to 14th in the standings and then an 18th-place finish at Richmond dropping him to 15th.

So Busch needs a solid finish or to survive the cut from 16 drivers to 12 after this weekend. Luckily, Busch ran extremely well at the Roval last year, earning the pole, leading seven laps and eventually finishing fifth in the inaugural road race in Charlotte. For his career, Busch has 21 top-10 finishes in 39 road-course starts with a win at Sonoma in 2011. With his back against the wall at a track he likes, Busch is a great value on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Truex Jr., the Vegas favorite at 11-4, fails to get the job done. There are far better values in a loaded lineup.

Truex is obviously running really well right now and he's got a strong history at road courses, with a win this season at Sonoma and a second-place finish at Watkins Glen under his belt. However, Truex struggled at the Roval last year, finishing 14th after starting in 13th position. And that happened despite the fact that he posted two third-place finishes at Las Vegas and Richmond and led 259 laps in those two races the two weeks prior. Truex's current streak has driven his price down to a point where it's hard to see value.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Charlotte odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a longshot winner. Anyone who backs this play could hit it big. You absolutely need to see who they are before locking in any NASCAR picks.

So who wins the 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Bank of America Roval 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks this season.

Martin Truex Jr. 11-4

Kyle Busch 5-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Kyle Larson 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Kevin Harvick 14-1

Joey Logano 16-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Ryan Newman 80-1

William Byron 80-1

Alex Bowman 80-1

Matt DiBenedetto 80-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1