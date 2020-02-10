2020 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Top-rated model reveals surprising NASCAR picks

The 2020 Daytona 500 gets underway on Sunday, as NASCAR's top drivers get the new season started with one of the sport's most historic races. Daytona International Speedway will host The Great American Race for the 62nd time as drivers battle the 2.5-mile track. After claiming the checkered flag last year, Denny Hamlin is now a two-time Daytona 500 champion. However, despite winning two of the last four editions of the race, the latest 2020 Daytona 500 odds list Hamlin at 13-1 to win it again.

Joey Logano is the current favorite at 10-1 Daytona 500 odds 2020, while Brad Keselowski is 11-1 and Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott join Hamlin at 13-1. Before you make your 2020 Daytona 500 picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NASCAR at Daytona predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model crushed its NASCAR picks last year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five, and then hit nine of the top 10 drivers at the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Additionally, it called Martin Truex Jr. to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma. Anybody who has followed its picks has seen huge returns. Now, his model simulated NASCAR at Daytona 2020 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2020 Daytona 500, the model is high on Kurt Busch, a long shot at 18-1 Daytona 500 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch has had plenty of success at this track over the years. In fact, the 41-year-old won the Daytona 500 in 2017 and has recorded 18 career top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway. Busch earned a top-10 finish in his last start at Daytona and led for at least eight laps in two of his last four starts at this track. Plus, Busch finished last season with three top-10 finishes in the final five races. With so much success at Daytona International Speedway throughout his career, you can confidently lock him in at 18-1 Daytona 500 odds and look for a chance at a big payout.

And a massive shocker: Joey Logano, the top Vegas favorite at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Daytona 500 lineup.

After winning his first title in 2018, Logano dropped to fifth in the standings in 2019 after spending most of the first half leading the points race. Eleven finishes outside the top 10 in the final 21 races of the season led to the precipitous drop, including a 25th place finish at Daytona in July after starting on the pole. Logano won the 2015 Daytona 500 and has finished in the top six at the Great American Race in his four starts since, but he's only led 30 laps collectively during that time.

How to make NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR at Daytona odds of 16-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all, including a long-shot winner. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Daytona 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 Daytona 500 leaderboard, all from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last season.

2020 Daytona 500 odds

Joey Logano 10-1

Brad Keselowski 11-1

Kevin Harvick 13-1

Denny Hamlin 13-1

Chase Elliott 13-1

Kyle Busch 13-1

Ryan Blaney 16-1

Martin Truex Jr. 16-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 22-1

William Byron 22-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kyle Larson 25-1

Austin Dillon 32-1

Matt DiBenedetto 32-1

Daniel Suarez 32-1

Christopher Bell 42-1

Ryan Newman 42-1

Cole Custer 50-1

Tyler Reddick 50-1

Paul Menard 50-1

Ross Chastain 65-1

Bubba Wallace Jr. 70-1

Ryan Preece 70-1

Daniel Hemric 70-1

Chris Buecher 75-1

John Hunter Nemechek 75-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

David Ragan 110-1

Ty Dillon 110-1

J.J. Yeley 120-1

Quin Houff 120-1

B.J. McLeod 140-1

Brendan Gaughan 140-1

Matt Tifft 140-1

Cody Ware 160-1

Corey LaJoie 160-1

Garrett Smithley 160-1

Joey Gase 160-1

Parker Kligerman 160-1

Timmy Hill 160-1