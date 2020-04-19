2020 Toyota Owners 150 picks, iRacing odds, eNASCAR at Richmond predictions: Vegas expert backing Denny Hamlin

William Byron got off to a rocky start in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, but it didn't take him long to turn his fortunes around. He will be looking for his second straight victory when he takes part in Sunday's Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway at 1 p.m. ET. Byron failed to complete the initial virtual race at Homestead on March 22, finishing only 79 of 100 laps and coming in 34th place among 35 competitors.

The 22-year-old, who has led the most laps in each of eNASCAR's first three races (28, 80, 116) finished seventh at Texas the following week before winning the Food City Showdown at Bristol on April 5. It was the 309th iRacing win in 1,499 starts for Byron, the 9-5 favorite in the latest eNASCAR at Richmond odds. Before making any eNASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the 2020 eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150 picks from former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts, who pioneered wagering on auto racing.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick won the first two races of the 2020 season. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and he hit winner Joey Logano at 13-2 odds in the Pennzoil 400 a week later.

Roberts also crushed the 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a strong profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of those races (an investment of $8,000) were up a head-turning $3,400. Anyone who has followed his NASCAR picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field for Sunday's Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond. He's sharing his picks only at SportsLine.

Top 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond predictions

Roberts is high on two-time reigning Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who's listed at 7-1 in the latest eNASCAR at Richmond odds.

Hamlin had no problem switching from live to virtual racing, as he won the iRacing Dixie Vodka 150 at Homestead on March 22, just over a month after capturing the 2020 Daytona 500. The 39-year-old from Tampa, who led only 14 laps at Homestead, did not fare well the following week, as he finished 24th in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 at Texas Motor Speedway. Hamlin had a better effort on April 5, placing fourth in the Food City Showdown at Bristol Motor Speedway.

"Normally, he likely would be considered the favorite to win at his home track in Richmond," Roberts told SportsLine. "He won the first race in this series at Homestead to give him 31 overall for his iRacing career."

How to make 2020 eNASCAR at Richmond picks

Roberts also is targeting five other drivers with eNASCAR at Richmond odds at or longer than 12-1 to make a serious run at winning it all, including a surprising dark horse. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 eNASCAR Toyota Owners 150? Visit SportsLine now to see the eNASCAR at Richmond leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

Richmond eNASCAR odds

William Byron 9-5

Timmy Hill 5-1

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Parker Kligerman 10-1

John Hunter Nemechek 12-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Garrett Smithley 12-1

Ryan Preece 14-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Christopher Bell 14-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Kevin Harvick 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Elliott 50-1

Joey Logano 50-1

Kurt Busch 60-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Jimmie Johnson 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Ty Dillon 75-1

Chris Buescher 75-1

Ryan Blaney 100-1