Ryan Blaney, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, is seeking his first victory of the 2024 season. A trip to Talladega could be exactly what snaps his losing skid. Blaney has finished in the top two in his last three races at Talladega Superspeedway as he enters the 2024 GEICO 500 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Blaney won his most recent run at Talladega Superspeedway, claiming the YellaWood 500 last October. He only led eight laps in that race, but he was in front when it mattered for the victory. Blaney is 11-1 in the 2024 GEICO 500, with only Joey Logano (9-1) and Brad Keselowski (10-1) at shorter 2024 NASCAR at Talladega odds.

Top 2024 GEICO 500 DFS picks, lineup advice

One of McClure's top NASCAR at Talladega DFS picks is Austin Cindric ($7,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings). Cindric was the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and he immediately impressed when joining Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Cindric won the Daytona 500 at 23 years old in his first regular-season race with Team Penske Ford. Since that race, he has 15 top-10 finishes but is chasing his first victory since the 2022 Daytona 500. His lack of victories has dropped his NASCAR DFS price to a point where McClure sees him as a viable piece for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Cindric finished fifth in his last run at Talladega in October and has two top-10 finishes over four NASCAR Cup Series races there. He also finished fourth at NASCAR at Atlanta earlier this season. With teammates like Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano toward the top of the latest 2024 GEICO 500 odds, McClure expects Cindric to benefit from his teammates as well in a strong showing on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure's GEICO 500 DFS picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 GEICO 500 Fantasy NASCAR picks, projections

One sleeper McClure is targeting in his 2024 GEICO 500 Fantasy lineups is Christopher Bell. The 29-year-old won NASCAR at Phoenix this year and has three top-three finishes over nine starts in 2024. Bell finished fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after finishing third the year before as he's quickly risen to one of the top drivers in the sport. Bell had five victories over the previous two seasons, but his top-10 rate separates him from the rest of the driver pool as a consistent finisher near the top. Bell had 39 top-10 results over the last two seasons, which leads all of NASCAR over that period. He has five top-10 finishes over nine races this year with only William Byron and Tyler Reddick with more at six each.

Bell has 18-1 odds to win NASCAR at Talladega, yet McClure expects him to finish near the very top of the leaderboard. Bell has finished in the top 15 in each of his last two races at Talladega Superspeedway. His longer odds to win could persuade others to keep him out of their NASCAR Fantasy picks, but McClure's model shows promising results for Bell on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure's GEICO 500 Fantasy NASCAR picks at SportsLine.

How to make GEICO 500 2024 picks, longshot bets

