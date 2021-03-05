Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, but he's also one of the most dominant NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers of all-time. He'll be back in truck action on Friday night at the 2021 Bucked Up 200. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Busch has won three times in four career NASCAR Truck Series starts. So it makes sense that Busch is the -135 favorite in the latest 2021 Bucked Up 200 odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

However, several hungry, young drivers will be looking to prove themselves against one of the sport's greatest drivers ever, and the NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas odds board is peppered with a mix of talented newcomers and seasoned veterans. Ben Rhodes has won each of the first two truck races this season and he's listed at 18-1, while Austin Hill is at 13-2 and Sheldon Creed is at 7-1. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Bucked Up 200 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas race 10,000 times.

Top 2021 Bucked Up 200 predictions

The model is high on Brett Moffitt, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion has won 12 times now in trucks and he's finished top three in the standings in each of the last three seasons.

Moffitt hasn't won yet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he has never finished worse than 16th there in six career starts, and he finished third at the 2018 Stratosphere 200 and second at the 2019 Strat 200. So far, five of his 12 career truck victories have come on 1.5-mile ovals and he could be a serious factor on Friday.

And a massive shocker: Austin Hill, one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 26-year-old has been running full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series for the last three seasons now and has collected all six of his wins in the last two years.

However, he hasn't finished better than fifth in the standings and he's off to a tough start in 2021 after finishing 22nd in the 2021 NextEra 250 and then 33rd on the Daytona Road Course two weeks ago. Hill has won two of the last three truck races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he's also finished outside the top 20 twice in six starts there. His pricing makes him a driver to avoid on Friday night with Busch in the field.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with NASCAR Truck Series at Las Vegas odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all.

So who wins the Bucked Up 200 2021? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series?

2021 Bucked Up 200 odds (via William Hill)

Kyle Busch -135

Austin Hill 13-2

Sheldon Creed 7-1

Zane Smith 10-1

John Hunter Nemechek 14-1

Ben Rhodes 18-1

Brett Moffitt 20-1

Johnny Sauter 22-1

Matt Crafton 25-1

Stewart Friesen 28-1

Grant Enfinger 30-1

Raphael Lessard 40-1

Todd Gilliland 40-1

Chandler Smith 40-1

Christian Eckes 40-1

Derek Kraus 50-1

Tyler Ankrum 50-1

Timothy Peters 75-1

Tanner Gray 75-1

David Gilliland 75-1

Field 100-1

Chase Purdy 100-1

Ryan Truex 150-1

Parker Kligerman 200-1