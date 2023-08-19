Kyle Larson looks to make it three consecutive victories at Watkins Glen International when he competes in the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday. After winning this race during his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship season, Larson became the sixth driver to repeat the feat last year as he finished 0.882 seconds ahead of 2014 race winner A.J. Allmendinger. The 31-year-old has recorded four straight top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen and is coming off back-to-back top-10s at Michigan and Indianapolis. Larson is listed at +475 (risk $100 to win $475) while Chase Elliott, who won this race in 2018 and 2019, is the +275 favorite in the latest 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds.

Tyler Reddick and 2023 points leader Martin Truex Jr. are +750 while Daniel Suarez rounds out the top five 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen contenders at +1000. The Go Bowling at The Glen 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen picks of your own.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Denny Hamlin, won the HighPoint.com 400 on July 23 at +500. He also predicted Truex's victory at +650 in the Crayon 301 the previous week and Ross Chastain's triumph at +1000 in the Ally 400 in June. In addition, Roberts correctly called Larson's win at +650 in the NASCAR All-Star Race in May and nailed the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner in March by hitting Reddick's victory at +1000.

The expert also correctly predicted Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2023 race. He's only sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Larson, even though he is one of the top contenders at +475. In fact, Roberts says Larson, who has recorded top-10 finishes in five of his eight Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen, doesn't even crack the top 10.

"Road courses haven't been his thing this season as his best finish has been eighth place," Roberts told SportsLine. "He hasn't led a lap in his last four road races and he's done so only twice in nine starts with the NextGen car." See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Christopher Bell, who is listed at +1400 in the latest Go Bowling at The Glen odds. The 28-year-old Oklahoman is tied for third with 12 top-10 finishes this season after coming in ninth place at Indianapolis last weekend. Bell has made only two Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen but performed well in both, finishing seventh in 2021 and eighth last season.

"No matter where it takes place, he finds himself in the mix of every race as he's led laps in five of his last seven road/street starts," Roberts told SportsLine. "I also like the direction in which JGR is going in regard to its road-course program." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen picks

Roberts is high on a longshot whom he believes is "going to have the same fast car he's had on the roads all season." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen, and which longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 NASCAR at Watkins Glen leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, field, starting grid

See full NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks, best bets at SportsLine.

Chase Elliott +275

Kyle Larson +475

Tyler Reddick +750

Martin Truex Jr. +750

Daniel Suarez +1000

Kyle Busch +1200

Michael McDowell +1200

Christopher Bell +1400

A.J. Allmendinger +1700

Ty Gibbs +1700

Chris Buescher +1800

Denny Hamlin +1800

William Byron +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Austin Cindric +3500

Chase Briscoe +4000

Joey Logano +4000

Ryan Blaney +6000

Ross Chastain +6000

Kevin Harvick +6000

Brad Keselowski +7000

Todd Gilliland +12500

Justin Haley +12500

Austin Dillon +20000

Bubba Wallace +20000

Erik Jones +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Aric Almirola +30000

Ryan Preece +35000

Cole Custer +50000

Mike Rockenfeller +50000

Harrison Burton +100000

Corey LaJoie +100000

Josh Bilicki +150000

Andy Lally +200000

Ty Dillon +500000