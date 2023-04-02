Sunday's 2023 Toyota Owners 400 will mark the first road race of the season and its host, Richmond Raceway, is one of the sport's most historic venues. The three-quarter mile oval began hosting NASCAR in 1953 and Sunday's race will be the 133rd held at Richmond. The 2023 NACSAR at Richmond green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. William Byron has two victories already this season, and after a fifth-place finish in which he led 28 laps with arguably the fastest car in the field in Austin, he's the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Teammate Kyle Larson is priced at 6-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds along with Kevin Harvick. Before scouring the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Richmond predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Toyota Owners 400 picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). Then it called Tyler Reddick one of its best values last week when he won in Austin for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

One surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Richmond odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. At 32 years old, Logano is already a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with 32 victories under his belt. He's off to a strong start in 2023, as he'll enter Sunday sitting fifth in the NASCAR standings after penalties handed to Hendrick Motorsports after post-race inspections in Phoenix.

Logano has likely already clinched his playoff berth with a win in Atlanta and will head back to a track he's had plenty of success on. Logano is a two-time winner at Richmond and has had 16 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts on the iconic d-shaped oval. He's also adjusted to the Next-Gen car at Richmond, leading a race-high 222 laps on his way to a sixth-place finish in the last race at Richmond Raceway in August. See who else to back at SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup. Harvick won at Richmond last August and has a total of four career victories on the three-quarter mile oval.

However, he hasn't run well in recent weeks, finishing 33rd in Atlanta after a crash and 13th last week at Circuit of the Americas. This is scheduled to be his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. See which other drivers to avoid at SportsLine.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 odds, lineup

William Byron 11-2

Kyle Larson 6-1

Kevin Harvick 6-1

Christopher Bell 15-2

Denny Hamlin 8-1

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Chris Buescher 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Josh Berry 30-1

Aric Almirola 45-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Ty Gibbs 75-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Ryan Preece 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Chandler Smith 200-1

Noah Gragson 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Justin Haley 400-1

Harrison Burton 400-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1