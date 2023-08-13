Brad Keselowski has yet to record his first victory of the season and guarantee a spot in the NASCAR playoff picture, but after four top-six finishes over the last five weeks, the 39-year-old driver has put himself in position based on total points. He has moved up to eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and the top 16 point-scorers make the playoffs with any driver with a victory securing an automatic bid. Can Keselowski win the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday to lock in his playoff position?

Keselowski has 65-1 NASCAR at the Brickyard odds to win, much different than the traditional tracks he's grown accustomed to throughout his established career. Martin Truex Jr. is the 4-1 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis starting lineup and making any 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Indianapolis prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard prop bets: They are backing Kyle Larson to finish ahead of Chase Elliott at +110 odds. Elliott is coming off a crash at last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 and needs a win to make the playoffs. Those high-risk, high-reward moves can win a race, but they can also result in disaster and a finish at the back of the pack.

Meanwhile, Larson has his playoff position secured and is sixth in the standings with two victories. He won't have that added pressure of needing to risk it all to exit with a victory. That could make an easier path for him to record his fifth top-five finish in his last 10 races. Although this race will be run on the road course at the Brickyard, Larson has career success over Elliott at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in general, edging him out in four of the five races they've gone head-to-head in Indianapolis. See what other NASCAR prop bets to make at SportsLine.

