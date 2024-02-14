The 2024 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR kicks off a 36-race season with its biggest event of the year. The Great American Race has been the crown jewel of the NASCAR schedule since 1959, when Lee Petty won the inaugural Daytona 500. His son, Richard Petty, would go on to win the race a record seven times during his illustrious career, while Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with three wins in the Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.

Hamlin could move into a tie with Cale Yarborough for the second-most wins all-time in the 2024 Daytona 500 by taking the checkered flag on Sunday and he's 10-1 in the 2024 Daytona 500 odds. Last year's NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, is 11-1 in the 2024 NASCAR at Daytona odds, while Brad Keselowski is the Daytona 500 favorite at 19-2. Before making any 2024 Daytona 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and will be covering the 2024 Daytona 500 live.

Taranto also moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing. The NASCAR expert publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column and famously called Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022. Anybody who followed those insights scored significant wins with a pair of longshot winners.

For the 2024 Daytona 500, Taranto is high on William Byron, even though he's a 16-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 26-year-old is already entering his seventh season in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's riding a five-year streak of making the NASCAR playoffs into the 2024 season. That includes a career-best third-place finish in the NASCAR standings last year while leading all drivers with six victories.

"I expect Byron to have a good car for Speedweeks yet again, as he has since 2019 when he won the pole and led 44 laps," Taranto told SportsLine. "Finishing the Daytona 500 has been an issue for Byron, as he's had four DNFs (including two years in a row) all due to crashes. But if he has all four fenders intact by Lap 199, I expect that he'll be in the picture to decide the race."

Another surprise: Taranto is fading 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (14-1). Larson is arguably NASCAR's most dominant driver over the last three years, winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, finishing ninth in 2022, finishing as the runner-up in 2023, and piling up 17 victories in the process. However, there's not much in his history at superspeedways that would justify him being this high on the 2024 Daytona 500 odds board.

Larson only has five career top-10s in 19 starts at Daytona International Speedway and only has one career top-five finish in 37 starts overall at superspeedways in the NASCAR Cup Series. He hasn't finished better than 18th in his last five starts at Daytona despite starting three of those races on the pole, one on the outside row and the other in seventh. Close-quarters racing at 200 mph hasn't been his strong suit, a big reason why Taranto isn't biting at this price. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1