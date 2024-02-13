The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule gets underway at Daytona International Speedway when the 66th running of the Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday. One of seven previous winners participating in this year's race, Denny Hamlin will try to record his fourth victory and match Cale Yarborough for the second-most in history behind Richard Petty (seven). Hamlin, who captured the checkered flag at the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race on Feb. 4, won the Daytona 500 for the first time in 2016. He then became the fourth driver, and first since Sterling Marlin (1994-95), to go back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

"The Great American Race" is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin and Kyle Busch are 10-1 co-favorites in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds, while reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is 11-1. Other 2024 NASCAR at Daytona contenders include Brad Keselowski (12-1), Joey Logano (14-1) and Chase Elliott (14-1). Before making any Daytona 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at the Daytona 2024 race. They're sharing their best bets at SportsLine.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Austin Cindric, even though he's a longshot at 28-1 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. The 25-year-old has posted one victory in 79 career Cup Series starts, and it came at the Daytona 500 two years ago.

Daytona International Speedway has been one of Cindric's favorite tracks during his brief career, as it is one of four on which he has posted two top-10 finishes. Six months after winning this race, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year was third in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. He also posted one win and four top-10s in eight starts at the track in the Xfinity Series. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Daytona 500 predictions

Bobbitt and Greco have also identified nine other huge NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They're all going off at 20-1 or higher, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Daytona 500 2024, and which longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Daytona picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers, and find out.

2024 Daytona 500 odds

See full NASCAR at Daytona picks at SportsLine

Kyle Busch +1000

Denny Hamlin +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Joey Logano +1400

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Larson +1500

William Byron +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Christopher Bell +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Austin Cindric +2800

Austin Dillon +2800

Erik Jones +2800

Martin Truex Jr. +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Tyler Reddick +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Chase Briscoe +3500

Josh Berry +4000

Michael McDowell +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Daniel Suarez +5000

Harrison Burton +6000

Noah Gragson +6000

Justin Haley +6000

Jimmie Johnson +6000

Corey LaJoie +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

A.J. Allmendinger +6500

Carson Hocevar +6500

Todd Gilliland +7000

David Ragan +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Riley Herbst +8500

Daniel Hemric +9000

Anthony Alfredo +15000

Kaz Grala +15000

BJ McLeod +20000