Daytona 500 Vegas picks and predictions 2019: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Denny Hamlin

The 2019 edition of the Great American Race is Sunday gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET from Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the NASCAR season, featuring 40 drivers with the same goal -- earning a lifelong title of Daytona 500 champion. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick are 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2019 Daytona 500 odds, with Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer at 10-1 and Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott all at 12-1. Last year, Austin Dillon was a massive 50-1 underdog but hoisted the checkered flag at the end. Before you lock in any 2019 Daytona 500 picks of your own, you'll want to check out what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts is saying about the race. He's already up huge in 2019 after just one week.

Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 long shot at this past Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win the rain-shortened race as Roberts' followers raked it in. He entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it.

His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Kyle Busch's nine wins.

That continued an astonishing run in which Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners in the 2017 NASCAR playoffs. In 2016, he took Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500 at 15-1, and took him again at 40-1 at Watkins Glen later that year. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, he has analyzed the field for Sunday's 2019 Daytona 500 from every possible angle and locked in his 2019 NASCAR at Daytona picks.

We can tell you one driver Roberts is fading for NASCAR's biggest race is Harvick, an 8-1 co-favorite. Harvick won the 2007 Daytona 500 but success has mostly been fleeting at the venerable Florida track. In both of last year's regular-season races at Daytona, he didn't make it to the finish line before wrecking.

"He's got three plate wins, including a 2007 Daytona 500 win," Roberts told SportsLine. "In 35 Daytona starts he's averaged a 17th-place finish."

One driver Roberts believes will be near the front with a chance to win in the 2019 Daytona 500: Hamlin, the 2016 Daytona 500 champion who is getting 12-1 odds.

Hamlin is coming off a zero-win season in 2018, but Roberts believes he is due -- and that could come on the sport's biggest stage.

"He's starving for a win and this is probably his best shot," Roberts said. "In the last eight Daytona 500s, he's been on the front row on the last restart five times. His 407 laps led at Daytona are the most among active drivers. He knows how to get up front and that's the name of the game."

Also, Roberts says three drivers with 2019 Daytona 500 odds of 20-1 longer make a strong run at the title.

So which drivers are must-backs in the 2019 Daytona 500? And which underdogs shock NASCAR?