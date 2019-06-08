FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks 2019: NASCAR model says Clint Bowyer surprises at Michigan

Kyle Busch, fresh off his fourth win of the season, brings a slight lead in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings into the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday (2 p.m. ET) at Michigan International Speedway. Busch leads Joey Logano by just four points and both drivers are among the favorites at Michigan this week. Busch is going off at 11-4 in the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, with Logano getting 10-1, the same as Chase Elliott. Kevin Harvick (5-1), who finished in the top two in both Michigan races last year but is still looking for his first win in 2019, and Martin Truex Jr. (6-1) are among the other top NASCAR contenders this week. Before locking in any 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR at Michigan predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol last month. Additionally, it had Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. in its top two and then nailed Kyle Busch's win at Pocono last week.

It also made some huge calls last year, including correctly projecting wins for Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It also nailed three of the top four finishers at Michigan and two of the top four at the Daytona 500. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Michigan International Speedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 FireKeepers Casino 400 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Michigan 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Clint Bowyer, who makes a strong run at taking the checkered flag despite going off at 20-1 NASCAR at Michigan odds.

Bowyer's career average finish position of 16.85 at Michigan isn't too impressive, but he found the winning formula last year at this track. After starting from the No. 12 position, he surged to a win at this event last June. That, followed by a 12th-place finish in the August race at Michigan, were huge improvements over his first two runs at Michigan with Stewart-Haas Racing when he finished 26th and 23rd in the Michigan races in 2017.

Bowyer also has five top-five finishes in 2019, including a fifth-place performance last week at Pocono and one at Kansas earlier in May. He has all the tools needed to climb the NASCAR at Michigan leaderboard on Sunday and be in contention at the end, so he's a value pick you should be all over.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, one of the top Vegas favorites at 5-1, doesn't even crack the top 5. Oddsmakers may be overvaluing Harvick after he won eight races last year. He's yet to win in 2019, and has just one top-10 finish in his last five events coming into Michigan. He settled for a disappointing 22nd-place performance at Pocono last week, and the model indicates that there are far better values to win it all in a loaded NASCAR at Michigan field this weekend.

Kyle Busch 11-4

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Denny Hamlin 16-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Erik Jones 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

William Byron 40-1