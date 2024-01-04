The blank slate of a new year, and the promise that it presents, is a thing of beauty for NASCAR drivers and teams. When the calendar turns, everyone has the same amount of wins, top fives and top 10s, and no one has torn up a car or botched a pit stop or just plain missed on the setup yet. At the start of January, a month before the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum and a month and change before the Daytona 500, everyone is capable of absolutely anything.

The unpredictability of NASCAR, particularly in a long season that extends from Valentine's Day to Veterans Day, is one of the appealing qualities that makes it like no other form of motorsports in the world. But that isn't to say the developments and top drivers of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season can't be predicted, and we're certainly going to try.

Here are CBS Sports' five bold predictions for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with a focus on which drivers we expect to level up in performance and be a factor all season long.

Chris Buescher becomes one of the top drivers in NASCAR

Chris Buescher poses in Victory Lane after taking his third win of the 2023 season at Daytona in August. Buescher broke out in the second half of the season and made it all the way to the Round of 8 in the playoffs. Getty Images

Initially, I was going to title this as "Chris Buescher becomes a bona fide championship contender", but that would be selling Buescher way too short after he won three times and made it all the way to the Round of 8 in 2023. Still, that doesn't change what I think is coming for Buescher in 2024.

Discerning evaluators have always appreciated Buescher's talent -- he handily won the Xfinity Series championship in 2015 over Chase Elliott -- and understood the teams he had been with earlier in his Cup career hadn't been truly capable of showcasing that talent. The revitalization of RFK Racing over the past two seasons, though, has seen Buescher statistically improve by leaps and bounds: After setting career-high marks in 2022, he came back and shattered those highs in 2023 with nine top fives and 17 top 10s, which included three wins in a five-race stretch late in the summer.

As all signs point to RFK Racing retaking its place among the best organizations in NASCAR, that gives Buescher the opportunity to earn a seat at the table among the very best drivers in NASCAR. One year from now, we could be discussing Buescher -- whose Texas roots and fairly cool demeanor honestly give off some Terry Labonte vibes -- in the same conversation as drivers like Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.

Ty Gibbs has a breakout season

Ty Gibbs had four top fives and 10 top 10s on his way to earning Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. He was the third Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win the award, joining Tony Stewart (1999) and Denny Hamlin (2006). Getty Images

Here's some more low-hanging fruit, because it's perfectly natural and logical to have Ty Gibbs pinned as a breakout candidate after he won Rookie of the Year last season. That being said, let me articulate exactly why I think that'll happen.

From the time he won in his NASCAR debut at 18 just three years ago, it has always been obvious that Gibbs is a supremely talented driver. But in winning Rookie of the Year last year, Gibbs demonstrated considerable growth in his on-track tact and demeanor which hadn't always been present even as he tore up the Xfinity Series and won its championship in 2022. There were times where the 21-year-old drove like an outright veteran, and he earned respect and proved he belongs in Cup cars.

With the strength of Joe Gibbs Racing at his disposal, Ty Gibbs is easily capable of winning early this season, winning often this season, and perhaps making plenty of noise in the playoffs late in the season.

Erik Jones returns to prominence

Erik Jones went through a down year in 2023, but things began to look up towards season's end. Five of Jones' seven top 10s came in the second half of the season, including a third-place run at Kansas. Getty Images

Remember Erik Jones? The two-time Southern 500 champion and the driver of Richard Petty's No. 43? "That Jones Boy"? I hope you didn't forget, because I think he's going to remind everyone of who he is in 2024.

After earning three top fives, 13 top 10s and another Southern 500 win in 2022, 2023 saw Jones and his race team take a step back amid a change in ownership at Legacy Motor Club and a lame duck relationship with Chevrolet amid the team's planned switch to Toyota this season. That move is now at hand, giving Legacy Motor Club its manufacturer alliance yet and giving Jones the full weight of Toyota support. And Jones, remember, came up to Cup through Toyota's development system all the way to a seat at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jones' past relationship with Toyota helps, but his team improved their performance over the second half of last season -- five of Jones' seven top-10 finishes came from Nashville in June onward -- and reaffirmed that crew chief Dave Elenz has what it takes to get Jones to run at the front. I think you'll not only see Jones run up front regularly in 2024, but you'll also see him in the playoffs and boasting the shortest span between wins for the Petty No. 43 since the late 1990s.

Stewart-Haas Racing makes a comeback -- or do they?

Chase Briscoe was just one of four case studies in what went wrong for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. While he had four top fives and eight top 10s, Briscoe struggled for much of the year and finished 30th in the championship standings following a massive mid-season penalty for technical infractions. Getty Images

Nobody is going to pretend that 2023 wasn't an awful season for Stewart-Haas Racing, especially not anyone who actually works within the confines of the shop itself. Kevin Harvick, the team's top driver in his final season, was shut out of Victory Lane. The rest of the team -- save for an Aric Almirola run here or a Ryan Preece run there -- didn't so much as come close to running inside the top 10 with any sort of consistency.

Traditionally an organization led by veteran drivers, SHR has spent the past several years infusing itself with newer and younger talent, which includes Josh Berry as the new driver of the No. 4 and Noah Gragson as the new driver of the No. 10 this season. That leaves Chase Briscoe, 29 and coming off of a down year in 2023, as the longest-tenured driver at Stewart-Haas by virtue of having driven for them in Cup since 2021.

Some of what Stewart-Haas showed later in the 2023 season -- Briscoe had a chance to win Texas and Almirola had a chance to win Martinsville -- suggests that they may be working their way back to form. But often, turning things around isn't so simple as simply changing drivers (As the No. 41 team proved last year, improving little despite swapping Cole Custer for Ryan Preece) or the image refresh campaign that SHR has started 2024 with. There are still concerns for Stewart-Haas to work through, which includes the matter of exactly where the funding for Berry, Gragson and Preece's teams is coming from.

In the best-case scenario, I think you'll see Chase Briscoe start running more like he did in 2022 -- having Richard Boswell as crew chief for a full season will certainly help -- while the No. 4, No. 10 and No. 41 teams continue to figure it out. If one of Berry, Gragson or Preece can join Briscoe in running up front on a consistent basis, that'll work wonders in proving that SHR has their act together again.

Bubba Wallace wins multiple races for the first time

2023 was a great season for Bubba Wallace, as he made it to the Round of 12 of the playoffs and led a career-high 285 laps. What was missing was a win, and Wallace had several missed opportunities that stung. Getty Images

If you've read our power rankings columns over the past two seasons, you've probably seen me write that a confident Bubba Wallace is an effective Bubba Wallace. And the way his 2023 went gives Wallace every reason to be confident heading into this year.

Wallace tied his 2022 output with five top fives and 10 top 10s, but his performance from the beginning to the end of the season was the most consistent of his Cup career, put him in the playoffs and got him to the Round of 12, and also showed the most upside. That included a career-high 285 laps led, which included 80 laps at Richmond in July and a race-high 111 laps from the pole at Texas.

What was missing compared to 2021 and 2022, though, was a win. And Wallace had several opportunities to get a win that he arguably gave away in the closing laps: An ill-advised block on the final lap at Talladega and a final restart he didn't execute at Texas are the two biggest missed opportunities that come to mind. The good news is Wallace should have plenty of opportunities to win moving forward. 23XI Racing has proven it's a winning organization, and a 10th-place finish for Wallace in last year's championship standings affirm that he has reached a point in his career where he's a top-10 driver in Cup.

A reasonable expectation should be for Wallace to match teammate Tyler Reddick's 2023 output in the win column, which would mean a pair of victories for one of NASCAR's most prominent stars.

