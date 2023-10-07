The NASCAR playoffs Round of 12 will conclude with the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m. ET and the race will go 109 laps around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL. The NASCAR playoff field will be cut to eight drivers after the race and the current bubble boy is Brad Keselowski, who holds just a two-point advantage over Tyler Reddick entering the final race in the Round of 12.

Keselowski has never won on a road course in 42 career Cup starts and is a 66-1 longshot, while Chase Elliott is the 11-2 favorite in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 odds. Elliott is followed by Reddick (13-2) and William Byron (7-1) in the 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Before scouring the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Charlotte ROVAL picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). Then last week it correctly predicted Ryan Blaney to win at Talladega for a 12-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 14 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Charlotte leaderboard.

Top 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 predictions

For the 2023 ROVAL 400, the model is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's a 22-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Buescher won his first NASCAR Cup Series race as a rookie in 2016, but then went five seasons without capturing a win. He missed the playoffs in 2022, but managed to get back to victory lane at Bristol and finished with new career-highs in top-fives (three) and top-10s (10).

Buescher piggybacked off that success to have another career year in 2023 and now finds himself in title contention with five races remaining. He's a three-time winner this season with eight top-fives and 14 top-10s. He's finished 11th or better in all five road races run in the NASCAR Cup Series this season and has also been top-10 in his last two starts on the Charlotte ROVAL.

And a massive shocker: The model says Michael McDowell, one of the Vegas favorites at 9-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 starting lineup. McDowell earned his second career win and second postseason berth with a victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August, but it's been rough sledding since.

McDowell has been outside the top 20 in four of his last seven races and he's only recorded one top-10 finish during that span. He's also failed to record a top 10 in five career starts on the Charlotte Roval and has been outside the top 25 in two of his last three starts there. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Charlotte ROVAL odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Bank of America ROVAL 400 2023, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Charlotte leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed eight winners this season.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Charlotte picks at SportsLine

Chase Elliott 11-2

Tyler Reddick 13-2

William Byron 7-1

Kyle Larson 17-2

Michael McDowell 9-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Ryan Blaney 22-1

Chris Buescher 22-1

Joey Logano 28-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Kevin Harvick 33-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Brad Keselowski 66-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Bubba Wallace 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Zane Smith 125-1

Ryan Preece 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Todd Gilliland 250-1

Mike Rockenfeller 300-1

Austin Hill 300-1

Aric Almirola 300-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Andy Lally 3000-1

Josh Bilicki 3000-1