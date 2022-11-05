Joey Logano won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, posting a lap of 26.788 (134.389 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn his 26th career pole and his fourth of 2022. Logano struck first of all Championship 4 drivers, taking the top starting spot as well as the right to select the first pit stall.

Logano is one of two Championship 4 drivers who will start in the top five, as Chase Elliott was able to earn the fifth starting spot with a lap of 26.979 (133.437 mph). After those two, it's a long ways back to the other Championship 4 contenders. Christopher Bell's lap of 26.881 (133.924 mph) in the first round of qualifying was only good enough for 17th, while Ross Chastain will start deep in the field after a lap of 27.064 (133.018 mph) led to him qualifying 25th.

With Logano winning his fourth pole of the season, he will end the year in a three-way tie for the most poles in 2022 with Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson. 16 drivers in all won at least one pole this season, with six different drivers winning three poles or more.

Season Finale 500 starting lineup