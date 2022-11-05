gettyimages-1439296594.jpg
Joey Logano won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, posting a lap of 26.788 (134.389 mph) in the final round of qualifying to earn his 26th career pole and his fourth of 2022. Logano struck first of all Championship 4 drivers, taking the top starting spot as well as the right to select the first pit stall.

Logano is one of two Championship 4 drivers who will start in the top five, as Chase Elliott was able to earn the fifth starting spot with a lap of 26.979 (133.437 mph). After those two, it's a long ways back to the other Championship 4 contenders. Christopher Bell's lap of 26.881 (133.924 mph) in the first round of qualifying was only good enough for 17th, while Ross Chastain will start deep in the field after a lap of 27.064 (133.018 mph) led to him qualifying 25th.

With Logano winning his fourth pole of the season, he will end the year in a three-way tie for the most poles in 2022 with Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson. 16 drivers in all won at least one pole this season, with six different drivers winning three poles or more.

Season Finale 500 starting lineup

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #41 - Cole Custer
  10. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  12. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  13. #10 - Aric Almirola
  14. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  15. #3 - Austin Dillon
  16. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #17 - Chris Buescher
  20. #34 - Michael McDowell
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #18 - Kyle Busch
  23. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  24. #48 - Alex Bowman
  25. #1 - Ross Chastain
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  32. #42 - Ty Dillon
  33. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #15 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #77 - Landon Cassill