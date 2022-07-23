The 2020 NASCAR season was an atypical one, as the sport navigated around the complications caused by COVID-19, but several of those changes worked in Kevin Harvick's favor. Harvick won the first of back-to-back races at Pocono Raceway and finished second in the other. He'll do his best to recreate that success on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400. If he does, he'll give a lift to those who include him in their NASCAR DFS lineups for NASCAR at Pocono 2022.

Harvick hasn't won a race since September of 2020, so he'll be just as eager for results in this weekend's 2022 NASCAR at Pocono race and come through for NASCAR DFS picks. Aric Almirola is also looking for his first win this season, but he took two top-five finishes in those 2020 races and could be another under-the-radar name to consider in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Pocono DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Last week, two of McClure's featured drivers finished in the top ten, in Martin Truex Jr. (fourth place) and Denny Hamlin, who finished sixth after starting 14th in the grid. Before that, McClure highlighted Bubba Wallace in the Quaker State 400, who finished 14th after starting 32nd.

Top 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Pocono, we can tell you McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,400 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). In the 2020 races at Pocono, Hamlin exchanged first- and second-place finishes with Harvick, and he also has another win and top-five performance at the track since 2019. Despite having two wins under his belt this season, he is just barely inside the top 20 drivers in the Cup Series point standings, so a return to form at Pocono Raceway would help him make up ground.

Although Hamlin has been up and down this year, he finished strong in 2021 and ended with four top-five finishes in his final 10 races. He's positioned for another big run to close out this season with just six races to go before the NASCAR Playoffs start. Hamlin has the fourth-highest positive pass differential at 227 and 191 fastest laps, which ranks ninth.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering William Byron ($9,200 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Byron finished in the top 10 of the first two race stages last weekend at New Hampshire, but finished just outside the top 10. He's one of just five drivers this season who have won multiple races, but he could be the second to win three this year after he has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three races at Pocono.

This season, Byron has spent three-quarters of his total driven laps inside the top 15 of the pack, and that's helped him stay in the top 10 of the Cup Series point standings. Byron has also had his share of fastest laps and is sixth among all drivers with 214. NASCAR has only held events at two 2.5-mile track formats while Byron has been driving on the Cup Series, Pocono and Indianapolis, but in those races, he holds the sixth-highest driver rating since 2019 at 96. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

